Kapil Sharma cancels shoot with Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, channel in damage control mode

The shoot for comedian Kapil Sharma’s upcoming show, Family Time with Kapil Sharma, was cancelled recently, Sony Entertainment Television said in a statement.

Kapil was scheduled to shoot with the team of the upcoming film, Baaghi 2, scheduled to release on March 30 (the show will premiere on March 25 with Ajay Devgn as the special guest), but ‘due to technical difficulties’ the shoot was not only cancelled, but also rescheduled.

“There has been a technical issue on the sets which cannot be resolved immediately. Hence, today’s shoot had to be rescheduled. The press conference is also been rescheduled. We will update you on the revised dates. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the channel said in a statement.

Kapil was recently involved in a public Twitter spat with ex-colleague Sunil Grover, who alleged that he had not been approached to be a part of the show, following the duo’s well-publicised feud aboard a flight in 2017. Kapil reacted by saying that he had made several attempts to reach out to Sunil, but received no response from him. Sunil countered by saying that he had been approached for earlier iterations of the show, but not this one. He finished by wishing Kapil the best of luck and alluding to his long-standing battle with alcohol.

Paji I called u more then 100 times n came to ur house to meet u twice .. every time u were out for some show n all .. pls don’t spread rumors that I didn’t call u. — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

Kapil had achieved notoriety for cancelling several shoots with the teams of upcoming films. Usually, the cancellations were blamed on his ill health and stress. The comedian recently spent time in a wellness clinic to recuperate.

Here is a brief reminder of the previous occasions on which Kapil has cancelled shoots.

Ajay Devgn

Emraan Hashmi, Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta were scheduled to promote Baadshaho on Kapil’s show. They were told about Kapil’s ill-health when the team had already reached the sets on Saturday morning and were ready for the shoot. According to Spotboye, Ajay stormed out and the rest of the actors followed suit. The shoot had to be cancelled once again.

Amitabh Bachchan

Earlier this month, Amitabh was supposed to shoot a promotional episode with Kapil for Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 that premiers on Monday. The shoot had to be cancelled beforehand, reportedly due to the ongoing workers’ strike in the industry. The members of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) are on strike and demand an eight-hour shift, a salary hike and accidental and medical insurance.

Shah Rukh Khan

Kapil reportedly fainted on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show in July and the shoot for promotional episode of Jab Harry Met Sejal had to be cancelled. “Kapil had to shoot with actor Shah Rukh Khan for Jab Harry Met Sejal on Friday night but he fainted on the sets during the shoot. He is under a lot of stress because of the show and is doing everything possible to keep it on top of the TRP. This stress took a toll on him and the shoot had to be cancelled,” India.com quoted a source as saying.

Manoj Tiwari

Bhojpuri singer and BJP MLA Manoj Tiwari was supposed to shoot for an episode with Kapil last week. However, the shoot has to be reportedly cancelled due to the film workers’ strike. “I was here for a day to shoot for a Bhojpuri episode on Kapil’s show. But I got a call from him saying the shooting has been cancelled,” Manoj told DNA.

Paresh Rawal

When the team of Guest Iin London arrived on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, they were disappointed to learn that the comedian was unwell and the shoot had to be stopped. Kapil had to be rushed to the hospital as he wasn’t feeling well.

Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal and Aishwarya Rajesh waited for several hours on the sets before being told that Kapil was not well. They were set to promote Daddy on the show but the shoot had to be cancelled.

Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor

In July, Kapil had to cancel the shooting of an episode for Mubarakan promotions due to ill health.

