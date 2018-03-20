Sunil Grover: Not hurt Kapil Sharma called me a liar, I am worried about his health

Comedians Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma have once again locked horns in a rather public fight on Twitter and Sunil Grover wants to play the good cop in this battle. In a Times of India interview, Grover claimed he is not at all hurt that Kapil called him a liar on Twitter and added that he is only worried about Kapil’s health.

It all began on Saturday night when Sunil replied to a fan on Twitter claiming that Kapil never approached him to be a part of his new show. Kapil soon lost his cool and accused Sunil of lying. “Yes .. he is lying .. I called him 100 times n sent my people to his home .. even I went to his home to meet him for the show .. but now I will not let anybody take any advantage on my name .. enough is enough....Paji I called u more then 100 times n came to ur house to meet u twice .. every time u were out for some show n all .. pls don’t spread rumors that I didn’t call u,” Kapil tweeted.

Yes .. he is lying .. I called him 100 times n sent my people to his home .. even I went to his home to meet him for the show .. but now I will not let anybody take any advantage on my name .. enough is enough — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

Paji I called u more then 100 times n came to ur house to meet u twice .. every time u were out for some show n all .. pls don’t spread rumors that I didn’t call u. — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

“I am not hurt. I know he called me a liar and also said pehle hassa ke dikha logon ko.... I am worried about Kapil’s health. Just look at the time of the tweets. How can I be hurt? I just pray to god that Kapil stays healthy and takes care of himself,” Sunil said in his interview to the English daily.

“We both are mature people and have even met after the incident last year. There are many things that happened between the two of us since then, and I don’t think I should talk about it. I don’t want to do mud-slinging. I worked with him on two great shows though it was for a temporary period. I will be always thankful,” he added.

Kapil and Sunil have been at loggerheads ever since their mid-air fight on a flight last March.They were both a part of The Kapil Sharma at the time. Without blaming or announcing anything,Sunil left the show and several comedians followed suit. Months after the incident, The Kapil Sharma Show was pulled off air amid rumours of bad ratings and Kapil’s unprofessional behaviour.

When asked why he decided to open up about the fight now, Sunil told the daily, “I was tired of the fan’s continuous questions about whether I was going to be a part of Kapil’s upcoming show, so I decided to answer it. But I had no intentions to fight with Kapil or say any nasty things about him. I remained silent even after the fight that took place last year. I never said anything. I was under pressure since few days as my fans kept on asking me if I am doing the show and I just reacted.”

