Karan Patel’s rep confirms actor’s wife suffered miscarriage, says they are coming to terms with it

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel’s wife Ankita Bhargava suffered a miscarriage and the news regarding the same was confirmed by her father, who spoke to Times Of India. She was four months pregnant. Now, Karan and Ankita’s spokesperson released a statement in which they have thanked the fans for their positive comments.

The statement read, “It is a tough time for them and coming to terms with it will take a few days.” The spokesperson has also urged fans to give the couple time and privacy right now. Karan is currently by his wife’s side.

Popular for his role as Raman in daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Karan tied the knot with his co-star Abhay Bhargav’s daughter Ankita Bhargav in 2015. The couple had announced the news with much love. Ankita had written on Instagram, “For all U amazing souls who showered us with Immense Love, Heartfelt wishes and thoughtful tokens of Love,A few pictures of us to Thank u for always being there come what may!😍 U must know that we cherish each one of u with so much gratitude that I can fall short of words! Thanku for making our Anniv special year after year! And A big Thanku to @shangrilacolombo and RIFSHAZ,The spectacular Duty Manager for helping Karan out to Plan this surprise for me! This is the first ever time that he has given me a surprise. Everrrrrr!I love U Guddu.... U r my World,My Universe and My Galaxy!!!”

