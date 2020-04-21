Karanvir Bohra makes ‘legendary halwa’ for wife Teejay Sidhu on wedding anniversary, regrets he couldn’t bake a cake

tv

TV actor Karanvir Bohra and his wife, model and actor Teejay Sidhu celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary recently. On the occasion, Karanvir decided to make halwa (north Indian sweet) for his wife.

Sharing a picture with Teejay, he wrote on Instagram, “#happyanniversary my love...13 years of marriage 16 years of knowing you @bombaysunshine I made the legendary #HALWA for her as I couldn’t make any cake...Will post the video soon.” In the picture, the couple stand with a plate of halwa in Teejay’s hand. They are casually dressed in T-shirts and pyjamas.

A number of their industry friends wrote in the comments section. TV comedian Kapil Sharma said “congratulations, God bless” while Aamna Sharif dropped a pink-heart emoji. Actor Ashmit Patel said “happy anniversaty guys” while Raghu Ram’s wrote: “Congratulations, lovebirds! You guys are so beautiful together! A rockstar team. Like 2 pieces of a complete puzzle. Keep rocking today and every day of the year!”

Karanvir and Teejay reportedly got married in 2006 and were blessed with twins in 2016. The actor has been sharing some fun stuff through the lockdown period. In one of his recent post, he is getting a beauty treatment with his two daughters doing their bit and applying nail polish on their dad’s nails.

Sharing the post, he wrote: “Never have I been so indulgent.. looks like the roles of the Bollywood actresses will have some competition.. I have the masters at work.. @twinbabydiaries @kareenakapoorkhan @deepikapadukone @priyankachopra @aliaabhatt @dishapatani BEWARE.” A number of film personalities including writer-director Tahira Kashyap and actors Mandana Karimi and Sameera Reddy among others reacted to the post.

In January this year, Karanvir was in the news after he was stopped at Delhi airport, on his way to Nepal, for not carrying valid documents. The actor had tweeted then, “Deported at Delhi airport on my way to #nepal. trvlng wid #adhaarcar not allowed Nepal gov alows (PP, voters ID and Adhaar by road, by air only PP and VI) Then,Y did @airindiain in Mumbai let me fly with my Adhaar? Y didn’t they stop me there? #indianembassy @DrSJaishankar @IndiaInNepal.”

Replying to his tweet, Air India has said, “Dear Mr Bohra please find details regarding documents required for visit to Nepal in the link The requirement of documents is from Immigration authorities.”

Karanvir was last seen in a cameo role in last year’s Naagin 3. Karanvir in known for his work in TV serials such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Shararat, Naagin 2 and Qubool Hai.

