Kavita Kaushik says she feels empathy for Hrithik Roshan after Kangana Ranaut’s recent controversial comments

bollywood

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 13:32 IST

Television actor Kavita Kaushik has said that she feels love and empathy towards Hrithik Roshan after reading Kangana Ranaut’s latest controversial statements. Kavita said that Shekhar and his son Adhyayan Suman are also owed an apology.

Hrithik was embroiled in a massive controversy a few years ago when Kangana said that they were in a relationship but he maintained no such relationship existed. Both of them filed lawsuits and counter-suits against each other, which went on for almost two years. As for Adhyayan, he had mentioned multiple instances of physical and verbal abuse in his one-year relationship.

I have gushing emotions of love, respect , empathy and more for @iHrithik https://t.co/K0VJvXdN1R — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) April 19, 2020

Also, a huge apology is owed to @shekharsuman7 and @AdhyayanSsuman , they are a sweet family and the hate they got from an eager to judge, feeding on lies smeared popcorn audiences is so damn heartbreaking🙏 everyone was so cruel to them at that time cos of the 'woman card' https://t.co/kRZ8kycwJ2 — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) April 19, 2020

Kavita, on Sunday, retweeted a tweet that read, “#KanganaRanaut Two sisters are united in thinking India is their grandfather’s property. Rangoli wants 2024 elections to be cancelled. Kangana wants a ban on twitter.” Kavita added in her repost, “I have gushing emotions of love, respect , empathy and more for @iHrithik.”

“Also, a huge apology is owed to @shekharsuman7 and @AdhyayanSsuman, they are a sweet family and the hate they got from an eager to judge, feeding on lies smeared popcorn audiences is so damn heartbreakingFolded hands everyone was so cruel to them at that time cos of the ‘woman card’,” she wrote. Adhyayan replied to her saying, “Sometimes it is better to leave things to destiny ! Thank you for your kind words kavita.”

Also read: Taapsee Pannu shares pic of when she dressed up as a bride for Manmarziyaan, reveals what was on her mind

Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account was recently suspended after she made some controversial tweets with a communal undertone. Defending her sister, Kangana had requested the Indian government to ban Twitter in India. “I know the nation is going through a lot right now but we have to find a way to completely demolish these (social media) platforms and start our own platforms,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more