Karishma Tanna gets a toe nail surgery amid lockdown: ‘Removed the entire nail’

Karishma Tanna has shared photos of her bandaged toe after it was operated on due to an infection.

tv Updated: May 03, 2020 08:05 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Karisma Tanna got her toe operated on.
Karisma Tanna got her toe operated on.
         

Actor Karishma Tanna got operated for her ingrown nail amid the nationwide lockdown. Karishma, who is known for her roles in TV shows like Naagin, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagarjuna: Ek Yodha and Qayamat Ki Raat, took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a video of herself and the doctor bandaging her toe.

“Finally got operated for my ingrowth toe nail. Couldn’t delay it as it was infected,” she wrote on the clip. She shared another photograph of her bandaged foot. “Removed the entire nail,” she added.

 

Recently, Karishma Tanna donned the baker’s hat amid lockdown. She took to Instagram Stories and shared a photograph of an orange cake she baked. She wrote: “Orange cake made by me.”

Also read: Naseeruddin Shah remembers Irrfan Khan, says he had ‘a quiet menace and a unique enigma that was the envy of many less hard-working actors’

On the work front, she is currently part of the action reality show “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10” (KKK 10), which has been shot in Bulgaria.

The show also features actors Ada Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Tejashwi Prakash, Amruta Khanvilkar and Rani Chatterjee, along with comedian Balraj Syal, RJ Malishka and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande.

