Karishma Tanna agrees TV actors are loud, says ‘If the director says to do it subtly, they will do it’

tv

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 16:51 IST

Actor Karishma Tanna, who has worked in films, web series as well as TV shows, opened up about the treatment the TV actors get in the film industry and said that she does not understand why they cannot do films.

Asked if TV actors are looked down upon, Karishma told Pinkvilla in an interview, “Yes, 100 percent. I have felt this and I have raised my voice against it too. Why are TV actors looked down upon, I don’t know. TV actors are very talented. They get dialogues immediately and have to act it out spontaneously. We have been trained so well and if they say that TV does OTT and are loud, it is because TV works that way. But, now even TV is evolving so the actors have also changed.”

She further said that actors should not be blamed for the loud acting, insisting the makers and director are responsible for it. “If the director says to do it subtly, they will do it. I don’t understand that TV actors can’t do films. Now, it is evolving. Now, film people and web series people take TV actors seriously. They now realise that we are talented and that we can adapt to any given situation,” she added.

Recently seen in reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi , Karishma is currently in self isolation with her mother at her home. On Friday, she shared a video in which she showed the process of making a mask from a fresh pair of socks.

