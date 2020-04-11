Taher Shah’s new song Farishta makes fans’ ears bleed: ‘Government should play it on streets to keep people home’

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 13:50 IST

Even though fans weren’t expecting greatness from Taher Shah’s new song, everyone reacted with disappointment when the singer released the music video for Farishta on Friday. Essentially a translation of his cult hit Mankind’s Angel, the video is completely animated.

The video has over 1,00,000 views on YouTube, with the ‘dislikes’ far exceeding the number of ‘likes’. “UNSC recommended all countries to play this song on the street so that people stay at home,” one person wrote in the comments section. “Coronavirus: Finally a worthy opponent! Our battles will be legendary!” wrote another. One commenter even compared the release of the song to other tragic events that have happened in 2020, such as the Australian bushfires and the coronavirus pandemic.

On Twitter, fans shared memes to express their disappointment with the song. “I set this as my alarm. Now I wake up one hour before the alarm to make sure I turn it off,” one person wrote. Another person shared a picture of a man pouring Harpic into his eyes, joking about the pain of watching the music video. “Tahir Shah literally spent 4 years translating angel into farishta,” one person wrote.

Here are some reactions:

Farishtay after having another Taher Shah song about them pic.twitter.com/sblCYj4XR3 — کاظمی (@HaayeShabbir) April 10, 2020

taher shah said LGBT rights! pic.twitter.com/v7CyBiqNxm — zulekha from sir raheel physic class (@Dostoewhiskey) April 10, 2020

#TaherShah After Farishta song

" kesa Diya frr"

Whole world :- pic.twitter.com/QFbiVc8q3n — Marwa Pawaar (@tameez_sa) April 11, 2020

The word 'farishta' in the new #TaherShah song has been used 36+ times. I strongly recommend getting high on acid before watching the video. pic.twitter.com/MaBJAA9vPg — Yᴀꜱʜ Rᴀᴊ Sɪɴɢʜ (@singh_raj_yash) April 11, 2020

Also read: Delhi Metro follows AR Rahman’s lead, defends original Masakali: ‘We have a bias as we feature in it’

Earlier this week, another song was roundly criticised on social media. Tanishk Bagchi’s remix of AR Rahman’s Masakali was slammed by fans, as well as Delhi-6 director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, lyricist Prasoon Joshi, singer Mohit Chauhan and Rahman.

