Home / Music / Taher Shah’s new song Farishta makes fans’ ears bleed: ‘Government should play it on streets to keep people home’

Taher Shah’s new song Farishta makes fans’ ears bleed: ‘Government should play it on streets to keep people home’

The internet is reacting to Taher Shah’s new song, Farishta, released during the coronavirus pandemic.

music Updated: Apr 11, 2020 13:50 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The music video for Taher Shah’s Farishta is completely animated.
Even though fans weren’t expecting greatness from Taher Shah’s new song, everyone reacted with disappointment when the singer released the music video for Farishta on Friday. Essentially a translation of his cult hit Mankind’s Angel, the video is completely animated.

The video has over 1,00,000 views on YouTube, with the ‘dislikes’ far exceeding the number of ‘likes’. “UNSC recommended all countries to play this song on the street so that people stay at home,” one person wrote in the comments section. “Coronavirus: Finally a worthy opponent! Our battles will be legendary!” wrote another. One commenter even compared the release of the song to other tragic events that have happened in 2020, such as the Australian bushfires and the coronavirus pandemic.

 

On Twitter, fans shared memes to express their disappointment with the song. “I set this as my alarm. Now I wake up one hour before the alarm to make sure I turn it off,” one person wrote. Another person shared a picture of a man pouring Harpic into his eyes, joking about the pain of watching the music video. “Tahir Shah literally spent 4 years translating angel into farishta,” one person wrote.

Here are some reactions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Also read: Delhi Metro follows AR Rahman’s lead, defends original Masakali: ‘We have a bias as we feature in it’

Earlier this week, another song was roundly criticised on social media. Tanishk Bagchi’s remix of AR Rahman’s Masakali was slammed by fans, as well as Delhi-6 director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, lyricist Prasoon Joshi, singer Mohit Chauhan and Rahman.

