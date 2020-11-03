Karwa Chauth special: Actor couple Manish and Sangeita say fasting is going to be romantic this year

tv

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 20:25 IST

For actors Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan, their first Karwa Chauth would be special. He being a big foodie and she being total filmy, their celebrations and surprises for each other are planned accordingly.

“We’re born in the era of DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge; 1995), so I don’t think anybody would escape that part (laughs). I’ll be fasting for Sangeita to begin with. I’ve also planned a candle-light dinner. There’s more. I’m the gooey romantic type and can’t just do one or two simple things. I’ve already bought some gifts for her and I’ll be organising a treasure hunt for her to find those gifts. I’m sure she’ll love it,” says Manish, who got married in June this year.

The couple shares that Manish’s mother would be taking them through the rituals and that they’re quite looking forward to it.

“Most of our festivals are about families, but this is the one for couples, so it has a different charm. We want to make the most of that day. Apart from the religious reasons that I know because of the stories I’ve heard, I’ve also seen mummy papa (Baldev Singh Raisinghani and Pooja Raisinghani) fast for each other, now it’s our turn,” says Manish, adding that starving is going to be romantic for the first time.

“I’m a big foodie. Sangeita too loves to eat. Don’t know how we’re going to resist food the whole day,” quips the actor known for TV shows, Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, Waaris and Sasural Simar Ka.

Sangeita, too, sounds excited and has been prepping for her special days for the last few days. “I’ve seen enough Bollywood films to know kuch jo rasam hota hai (laughs). And, of course you need to deck up and look the prettiest. But more than anything else like many others I would also be looking forward to the moon been seen as early as possible,” says the Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman actor.

Talking about the special gift she has planned for Manish, she gushes, “I do have something in my mind. I’ve been thinking of gifting him an album of our journey. I had bought one last year during his birthday, now I’m going to paste photos that I’ve already started assembling, do some artworks and gift it to him.”

Sangeita further shares that her outfit and accessories for the day are all ready. “This year there’s hardly anything that can possibly done or I would’ve done a few things more for him. Also, we can’t step out. But whatever we do at home I’m looking forward to a fun day with family,” she ends.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ