Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Parth Samthaan buys first house in Mumbai, gives fans a glimpse inside

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan has earned a dedicated fan following after playing Anurag Basu on the Ekta Kapoor show. The TV actor has now purchased his first house in Mumbai and called it a gift for his parents.

Parth posted a picture of the house and captioned it, “Gift to my Parents —-MY FIRST HOUSE IN MUMBAI This feeling is beyond happiness ! Since the time one travels to a new city to aspire his/her dream .. you are always away from your home .. and while pursuing your dream you want to get your ‘home sweet home’ asap .. So with god’s blessings ...finally m glad that I am able to achieve one of the goals from my wishlist. #myownhouse #2801 #hariom. Ganpati Bappa Maurya.”

Several of his industry friends took to Instagram to wish the actor on his new purchase. Co-star Pooja Banerjeee reacted to the post saying, “Soo proud.. ” whereas actor Kishwer Merchantt said, “Congratulations” along with a boy emoji. TV host Scarlett Rose wrote, “Soooo happy & proud of you parthu” along with a heart emoji. Actor Abhilash Tiwari wished him, “Congratulations darling.”

Parth plays Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which is a reboot of the 2001 series with the same name. He also plays a prominent role in Ronit Roy and Mona Singh’s web series, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. The actor recently won the Best Jodi (Popular) award for the show at the recently held Indian Telly Awards 2019 with co-star Erica Fernandes.

Also read: After Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor shares sun-soaked pics from Maldives. See pics

He had shared a picture with his trophy and Erica along with the caption, “Last but not late. Best Jodi - Prerna and Zombie ! thank you ! Thank you ! Thank you everyone. specially @ektaravikapoor for bringing this odd pair together and making us look the best. also all our fans .. for always being so active on web and tv ! You people have given us this overwhelming response and tons of love #kzk fan pages #parthians #ejfians And finally thank you @starplus @balajitelefilmslimited and @anilwanvari for giving us this platform. cheers. And @iam_ejf your welcome.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 11:15 IST