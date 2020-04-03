e-paper
Home / TV / Kavita Kaushik says we thought of watching Ramayan only during pandemic: ‘We were happy watching Bigg Boss, Roadies’

Kavita Kaushik says we thought of watching Ramayan only during pandemic: ‘We were happy watching Bigg Boss, Roadies’

TV actor Kavita Kaushik has slammed people watching Ramayan during the coronavirus pandemic, adding that it was always available on YouTube.

tv Updated: Apr 03, 2020 19:45 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kavita Kaushik attracted fresh trolls after tweeting about people watching Ramayan amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
TV actor Kavita Kaushik has made a sarcastic comment on people watching Ramayan reruns during lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic and called them “stupid and selfish”, adding that the show has always been on YouTube.

She tweeted, “Prabhu hum bewakoof evam swaarthi logon ko maaf karna ,humko aapki aur aapka serial dekhne ki yaad bhi tab aai jab ek epidemic aaya, warna hum toh happily Big boss aur roadies mei doobey thay. (Lord! Please forgive us stupid and selfish people, we thought of watching your serial only when an epidemic came. Otherwise, we were happy watching Bigg Boss and Roadies.).”

Kavita’s tweets come days after Doordarshan began reruns of several shows from the 80s and 90s, including mythological shows Mahabharat and Ramayan.

She was quick to school trolls as well and retweeted her own tweet from March 29 where she had written, “Btw, Ramayan has always been on YouTube ....Dear, Frothing and Fuming explicits dhaari saints.”

 

 

After being repeatedly trolled for her views, Kavita decided to take on her naysayers and wrote, “Bhakts, your abuses mean nothing for me, cos I’m aware how easy is it to talk shit to a woman :age ka mazaak udaao, actor bhi hai :charitr pe laanchan lagaao, insaan hai: family ko gaali do (Make fun of their age, she is an actor so you will also assassinate her character. She is a person, abuse her family.). You are showing your truth but I’m secure with mine! I’m neither scared not embarrassed.” Kavita also received support from Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar who wrote, “Go Kavitaaaaaaaaaaa! Stay strong.. these trolls are vermin.. keep shining!”

 

Just last week, Kavita was criticised for her tweet on the coronavirus outbreak when she advised people to divide household chores while sharing a selfie with her husband, who was seen doing the dishes. “Obviously oversmartness makes people blind, they dont know ‘who is who’ most of the times and can’t see a “poncha” in my hand clearly visible! That “guy” working is my husband and I have better selfie ideas than while mopping the floors,” she had responded to the trolls.

