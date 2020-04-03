Allu Arjun celebrates son’s 6th birthday amid lockdown, see pics

regional-movies

Apr 03, 2020

Telugu star Allu Arjun on Friday celebrated his son Allu Ayaan’s 6th birthday in lockdown. He took to Twitter to share an emotional post on how son his made realize the true meaning of love.

“I used to think ‘what is love?’ all my life. Many times in the past I felt strong feelings but I was not sure if it was love. But after you came into my life I now know what love is. You are the love. I love you, Ayaan. Happy birthday my baby,” Arjun tweeted.

Arjun is married to Sneha Reddy, and the couple also has a daughter named Allu Arha. Both of them are known for going on beautiful getaways with their children. In 2017, Arjun celebrated his son’s birthday in Goa in a very intimate fashion. On several occasions, Arjun has established the face that he’s a hardcore family man at heart and adores his family.

Last seen on screen in Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, Arjun’s next film will be with filmmaker Sukumar.

Dubbed AA 20 and to be produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Arjun’s next project is expected to go on the floors very soon. It will be Arjun’s third outing with director Sukumar after Arya and Arya 2. The makers are yet to reveal the complete cast and crew. But it has been confirmed that Rashmika Mandanna has been signed to play the leading lady.

Sukumar, whose last film Rangasthalam set new box-office records, is currently busy with the pre-production work on the project. Arjun recently confirmed in a media interaction that actor Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play the antagonist in his upcoming project with Sukumar.

Arjun also has a project titled Icon in the kitty apart from a pan-India project with A.R Murugadoss. If everything goes as planned, Murugadoss’s film might mark Arjun’s Bollywood debut.

