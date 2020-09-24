KBC 12 contestants will get an elbow bump instead of a handshake from Amitabh Bachchan, says show director

tv

Kaun Banega Crorepati is designed to make contestants win millions, but an added reason for many contestants to make it to the hot seat is the chance to meet and interact with the show host, Amitabh Bachchan. Show director Arun Sheshkumar has now revealed how the Bollywood star devised a way to make contestants happy despite the social distancing norms as they shoot for KBC 12 -- Amitabh is now giving the contestants an elbow bump instead of the customary handshake.

Amitabh has been writing about his experience of working amid the ongoing pandemic, with all the safety precautions and social distancing on sets. Amitabh began shooting for KBC 12 after fully recovering from Covid-19.

The director told Mid Day, “Mr Bachchan keeps saying, ‘Kitna vichitra ho gaya hai (how strange is this)’. Since a handshake is discouraged in the prevailing situation, Mr Bachchan has devised an elbow bump. He does it in a cute manner, fans will surely imitate him,” adds the director.

Arun also told the tabloid that the “control rooms have been modified to include glass partitions, unit hands are dressed in PPE suits, and their temperature and oxygen readings are constantly monitored”. Amitabh, a senior citizen who has recovered from the virus, also ensures all norms are followed. “He (Amitabh) interacts with the unit members over the mic, and checks the monitor through a glass partition The set has been tweaked accordingly (for an absence of live audience). We will miss them, but everyone’s safety is the need of the hour.”

Earlier this week, Amitabh had written on his blog about working on a 15-hour-long schedule: “The many faces of a 15 hr work schedule .. 4 promos for NDTV .. 2 long episodes of KBC .. ! left over of previous ep., updated .. 5 promos for KBC 28th Sept broadcast day .. home and still at it on Office work .. .. and actually ready to wave the hand and invite more work. The contestants and their amazing stories are simply heart wrenching .... there is so much to learn from them that we rarely come to know and understand , yet we are surprised by their attitude and temperament of determination resolve and fortitude .. I work early again .. but the BLOG must go up and that is a given so .. do pardon the brevity and hope to make up for it while you download the pictures ..My love and admiration as always .

KBC is set to premiere on September 28.

