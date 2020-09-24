Janhvi Kapoor is a gorgeous bride in new photoshoot, says ‘can you hear the shehnai playing or is it just me’. See pics

Janhvi Kapoor recently turned a bride for designer Manish Malhotra as the latter launched his new bridal collection. The Dhadak actor looks gorgeous in a henna green lehenga complete with a veil and heavy traditional jewellery.

Janhvi shared her bridal look on Instagram with an interesting caption. She wrote, “Can you hear the shehnai playing or is it just me. So happy I got to be a part of @manishmalhotra05 ‘s exquisite new collection @fdciofficial.” She shared few more pictures and captioned them, “Enjoyed this vibe”.

The post received more than 300000 ‘likes’ within a few hours, including from her cousin Sonam Kapoor and actors Bhumi Pednekar and Pankaj Tripathi. Manish himself dropped several heart emojis in the comments section and wrote, “always”. Stylist Mohit Rai reacted, “Dead.” Actor Manav Vij commented, “Beautiful and elegant.”

Janhvi was last seen in her first digital release, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, in the titular role. Despite receiving mixed to positive reactions for the film, she too faced the wrath of the social media due to the ongoing nepotism debate. “You can either get bogged down by it or try to see the silver lining even though it might be hard. What I have understood from this situation is that people won’t accept me unless I am extraordinary. Which is great because they should not settle for anything less than that,” she told PTI

“It’s true that I have got this chance easily so if I have to do something extra to prove myself, I ready to do that. Earning people’s love means a lot to me because whatever I am, I am because they gave so much love to my parents. I need to give something back. To do that through something I love is the best possible way,” she added.

Janhvi currently has quite a few projects in her kitty, including Dostana 2, Roohi Afzana and Karan Johar’s delayed period drama, Takht.

