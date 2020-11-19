KBC 12 crorepati Mohita Sharma’s lucky streak continues, now finds two seasoning sachets in Maggi packet: ‘God is kind’

tv

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 11:44 IST

IPS officer Mohita Sharma’s lucky stars are shining bright. After walking away with the Rs 1 crore prize money on Kaun Banega Crorepati, Mohita has now found an even rarer treasure in life: two seasoning sachets in her Maggi packet!

Mohita took to Twitter to share her excitement. “Just after winning #KBC12, got 2 masala sachets in 1 #maggi packet. Never thought would get so lucky. God is kind today,” she wrote. Her followers also cracked up on reading her tweet. One follower wrote how they recently got a noodle packet without any seasoning and wondered if their packets got mixed up. “So you got the missing one from my imaginary packet,” he wrote.

Another recreated KBC host Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic line. “Kya kijyega itne masala sachets ka? (What will you do of two sachets) Winning KBC was ok.... but getting 2 sachets is really an achievement. ALMOST NO ONE has come across person with 2 sachets. It’s a god send,” they wrote. “Don’t know for which thing should I congratulate? Double Maggi Masala or 1Crore,” read another tweet.

Mohita won Rs 1 crore on the show this week. She, however, could not win the jackpot of Rs 7 crore as she did not know the answer to the 15th question. This was the question she was asked: Launched in 1817, which of these ships built by the Wadia Group in Bombay is the oldest British warship still afloat?

The options given to her were: HMS Minden, HMS Cornwallis, HMS Trincomalee and HMS Meanee. The correct answer was HMS Trincomalee.

Speaking about her big win, Mohita told The Times of India, “I don’t have words to describe the winning moment. I was numb and did not understand if it was happening for real. I still get goosebumps while remembering it. I remember the first thing I told Amitabh Bachchan sir was if I can have a few sips of water. I was excited and had an adrenaline rush. I had reached till the Rs 7 crore question after answering the Rs 1 crore question and it was the next step. But I got confused and I did not attempt and decided to quit the show.”

Before Mohita, Nazia Nasim has become the first crorepati of the season. She, too, took home Rs 1 crore before quitting the show at the Rs 7 crore question.

