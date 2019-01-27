Koffee With Karan 6 preview: Rajkummar Rao threatens Karan Johar with Income Tax department

This Sunday, it is the turn of actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar to take the couch as Karan Johar returns with yet another episode of Koffee With Karan. The two actors speak about their choices in films, their life before they made it in Bollywood and more. Here is what you can expect to watch as Karan grills Rajkummar and Bhumi.

When Bhumi Pednekar was fired

Bhumi confessed she always wanted to be an actor and believed “eventually it would happen”. Before trying in films, Bhumi was an assistant to Shanoo Sharma, the casting director of Yash Raj Films (YRF).

She said: “As this script (of Dum Laga Ke Haisha) came along, I didn’t know they were auditioning me. So, Shanoo being Shanoo, she’s said, oh my God! Let’s do this mock audition. Shanoo gave me four scenes to do and I did all of them back to back together.”

When filmmaker and host Karan Johar wanted to know more about this experience was, she said: “Shanoo is a very dramatic person. So Shanoo and I had a fight and she was like, you are fired!’. I was like, What?’, she was like yeah, you’re fired’. I said, Over such a silly thing?’ and then she said, From today, I don’t want to see your face because you’re being considered for Dum Laga Ke Haisha.”

Rajkummar threatens Karan with IT department

Karan, known for his love for designer clothes, could be seen holding forth on his look for the day. He tells Rajkummar that his trousers cost as much as his entire schooling and his jacket is worth his EMI. To this, Rajkummar showed him his hand and replied, “And this is the cost of the Income Tax department.”

Earlier, Rajkummar Rao took to Twitter to express his thoughts on shooting for the Koffee With Karan episode. He tweeted, “I love coffee but this Koffee was special. Had a great time with the most wonderful Karan Johar and the brilliant Bhumi Pednekar on Koffee With Karan today.”

Bhumi auditioned Ranveer Singh, Rajkummar Rao

As part of the casting team at YRF, Bhumi reveals that she has auditioned quite a few actors including Rajkummar Rao, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra and Ranveer Singh. She also said that she was quite impressed with Parineeti’s audition.

Rajkummar wants to star opposite Karan in a gay romance

In answer to Karan’s question which actor would Rajkummar want to work with in a film about same-sex love, the actor replied, “You’ve not done anything after Bombay Velvet na? “ To which Karan laughed and said, “I am talking about a successful actor.”

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 16:53 IST