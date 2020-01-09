Kushal Punjabi’s wife issues joint statement with his parents, calls actor ‘doting father, financially stable’

tv

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 11:08 IST

Parents of late actor Kushal Punjabi and his wife have jointly issued a statement responding to speculations around the reasons for his suicide. They have refuted reports that Kushal was financially unstable or had a “failed marriage”.

Also read: Kajol says she had a miscarriage when K3G released: ‘The film had done so well, but it wasn’t a happy time’

“It has been an emotional challenge for us all as a family to cope with his loss, as you can imagine and most importantly for his young son who is barely 4 years old. There have been multiple reports through various media that have been falsely reported as being given by members of Kushal’s family and we hereby confirm these as not true. Kushal was a very doting father who shared a close relationship with his son, and who was financially stable. Today, we stand together as one family in mourning,” a SpotBoye report quoted the statement.

The statement further said, “Kushal will always be remembered fondly as a much loved part of this family and will be missed by all of us. We stand by each other in our loss as a family and request you to please refrain from false speculations and reports on Kushal to allow his soul to rest in peace. While we do hope that this joint statement from us will put an end to any further speculation, we urge people and the media to please respect the family’s privacy, especially that of his young son and leave us to grieve.”

Earlier this week, his wife Audrey Dolhen reacted to allegations that a failed marriage pushed Kushal to take the extreme step. “We had problems in our marriage but it was not a failed marriage. I never stopped Kian from talking to his father Kushal. It was Kushal who was not serious about his family,” Dolhen had said.

“I invited him to settle down in Shanghai but he was least interested. In fact, it was me who was looking after his expenses. Kian lost interest in his father because of lack of seriousness. I tried my best to save my relationship with Kushal,” she added.

The TV actor committed suicide at his Mumbai home. He has also left a suicide note. Speaking to Hindustan Times, deputy commissioner of police Paramjit Singh Dahiya DCP said, “We recovered a suicide note in which he has written that no one should be blamed for his act. We are conducting an inquiry.” The news of Kushal’s death was revealed by his friend Karanvir Singh Bohra on social media.

Follow @htshowbiz for more