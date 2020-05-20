e-paper
Home / TV / Legendary Global to produce Hindi series by Vikramaditya Motwane, he says ‘this is the guy who greenlit Sopranos, The Wire’

Legendary Global to produce Hindi series by Vikramaditya Motwane, he says ‘this is the guy who greenlit Sopranos, The Wire’

Vikramaditya Motwane new Hindi series will be produced by Legendary Global and Library Pictures.

tv Updated: May 20, 2020 20:35 IST
Press Trust of India
Vikramaditya Motwane is psyched about the new show.
Legendary Global and Library Pictures are set to back a Hindi-language series from Sacred Games co-director Vikramaditya Motwane. The Los Angeles-based production banners have teamed up to co-finance two seasons of the yet-to-be-titled series, reported Deadline.

The series will be executive produced, written and directed by Motwane. Abhay Koranne, who co-created the series with Motwane, will also serve as a writer. Legendary neither revealed the title nor a log-line for the project. However, the company described the series as a Hindi-language young adult dark comedy-drama to be sold in India.

Motwane share the news on his Instagram Stories. “This is the guy who greenlit The Sopranos. And The Wire. Excuse while I stay psyched,” he wrote.

“This is a story very close to my heart and I am looking forward to collectively creating an incredible experience for local as well as global audiences,” Motwane said in a statement.

The filmmaker will also produce via his banner Andolan. The deal is a precursor to an ongoing relationship between Motwane and Legendary Global as part of the company’s continuing expansion of local language production.

Motwane is best known for directing acclaimed films such as the coming-of-age drama Udaan, period romance Lootera, survival drama Trapped, and vigilante actioner Bhavesh Joshi. After the two-part Netflix series Sacred Games, he collaborated with Blumhouse to produce horror series Ghoul for the streamer.

