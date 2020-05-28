e-paper
Maanvi Gagroo slams clothing brand for 'distasteful' ad: 'I didn't wear this dress to hide my curves'

Maanvi Gagroo slams clothing brand for ‘distasteful’ ad: ‘I didn’t wear this dress to hide my curves’

Maanvi Gagroo has hit out a clothing brand for using her picture without her permission for an advertisement that promotes fat-shaming.

May 28, 2020
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Maanvi Gagroo has hit out at a clothing brand for fat-shaming her.
Maanvi Gagroo has hit out at a clothing brand for fat-shaming her.
         

Maanvi Gagroo has lashed out at a clothing brand for using her picture in their advertisement and promoting the dress worn by her as ‘styles to hide your curves’. She claimed that she did not give the label permission to use her photo, especially when it is accompanied by a ‘distasteful tagline’ that promotes fat-shaming.

Sharing a screenshot of the advertisement, Maanvi wrote, “I didn’t wear this dress to ‘hide my curves’. Not only does the brand NOT have my permission to use my picture as a sponsored post, they definitely don’t have my permission to fat shame ANYONE! I stand against everything this distasteful tagline points to.”

 

After making her acting debut with the television show Dhoom Machao Dhoom in 2007, Maanvi has acted in films such as Ujda Chaman and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. She has also been a part of web series like TVF Tripling, TVF Pitchers and most recently, Four More Shots Please.

Currently, Maanvi is isolating in her Mumbai house alone. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, she joked that her initial response to the lockdown was that of relief, as she was a homebody. However, she had a breakdown after seeing the disturbing effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Initially, I was like ‘Thank God, I have this time on my hand to do nothing, guilt-free’. After two-three days into the lockdown, I had a bit of a breakdown. I saw the news about the migrant workers, and started crying, and spiralled out of control. I spoke to my family and friends, they calmed me down. It was a bit of a panic attack, but I soon felt calmer,” she said.

Maanvi also said that the lockdown has made her more regular with her workouts. “Earlier I would say ‘I can’t go to the gym today’ or tell my trainer let’s do it tomorrow. But now there’s no excuse, I can even work out at three in the night!,” she said.

