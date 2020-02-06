e-paper
Home / TV / Madhurima Tuli says she is done with Vishal Aditya Singh: ‘Don’t want to be with a person who cannot see me happy’

Madhurima Tuli says she is done with Vishal Aditya Singh: ‘Don’t want to be with a person who cannot see me happy’

Bigg Boss 13: Even as Vishal Aditya Singh continues to speak about their relationship, days after the two have been voted out of the show, Madhurima Tuli has now said she is done with him.

tv Updated: Feb 06, 2020 15:58 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli has announced that she is done with Vishal Aditya Singh.
         

Bigg Boss 13 contestants and actors Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli have been fighting days after they have exited the show. Former couple, who also had ugly fights on dance reality show Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 13, now seem to be done with each other.

While Vishal had said right from the beginning on Bigg Boss that he would like to avoid Madhurima, she has now claimed that the relationship is over. A Times of India report quoted Madhurima as saying, “I have nothing to say about that. I’m done with Vishal, the relationship is over from my side. I was real with him in the house and I wanted to be with him, but it looked like he wanted only one of us to stay there.”

“He kept provoking me to ensure that I was out of the show, and I eventually did something that got me out. I have never done something like that with anyone. That shows that he is not meant for me. I don’t want to be with a person, who cannot see me happy and do well in life,” she further told the daily.

Talking about his fights with Madhurima, Vishal recently said, “I think I should have put it in my contract that she wouldn’t join the show along with me. That might have changed things.”

Confessing his love for her, Vishal had told Shehnaaz after Madhurima’s eviction, “I was always deeply in love with her. No matter she beats me up or kills me, she has 1000 reasons for not staying with me, even I have 1000 reasons, I could never come out it.”

Vishal was one of the wild card entries on the show. Madhurima, who had participated with him as an ex-girlfriend on Nach Baliye season 9, followed him inside the house soon after.

