Home / TV / Madhurima Tuli shows off a new look, gets her hair cut by mother

Madhurima Tuli shows off a new look, gets her hair cut by mother

TV actor Madhurima Tuli revealed her new look and also said she is proud of her mother who gave her the new haircut.

tv Updated: Apr 01, 2020 16:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Madhurima Tuli shared her new look.
Madhurima Tuli shared her new look.
         

Actor Madhurima Tuli, who was recently seen in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 13, has something novel and personal to share with her fans. In one of her Instagram videos, Madhurima revealed her new look and also said she is proud of her mother who gave her the new haircut.

Madhurima opens the video singing title track from the Ranbir Kapoor-Priyanka Chopra starrer 2010 film Anjaana Anjaani and then goes on to ask, “Well guys, I went short again. What’s up? How are you liking it? I hope you like it. Well, I am loving it! My mom cut my hair and I am totally proud of her. She’s done a fantastic job.”

 

She also wished for the safety for everyone: “Well, I hope you guys are safe. Using your time doing something very productive or maybe not doing anything at all. Maybe chilling, lying down like a vegetable? Be like that. Enjoy yourself.This is a free time, best time of your life, relax. Maybe do something good around. Donate something, if you can. All the best! See you soon,” she signed off. Sharing the video on Tuesday, Madhurima wrote, “So this was the surprise. Hair cut courtesy - @vijayamountaineer.”

She also posted fresh, sun-lit pictures of herself in the new look late Tuesday and wrote, “Oh yes I miss them too but had to chop it off!!” The pictures attracted much love from her fans and industry colleagues. “Love the new look Madhurima!,” wrote Nityami Shirke.

 

During her recent Bigg Boss 13 stint, Madhurima was mostly in the limelight for her ugly fights with former boyfriend and actor Vishal Aditya Singh. Vishal and Madhurima had earlier participated in Nach Baliye where they ended up fighting and even announced breakups. However, putting all the animosity behind them, the duo have teamed up once again for Salaam-e-Ishq.

