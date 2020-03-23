Mahira Sharma meets Paras Chhabra’s mom, pic goes viral

tv

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma met her close friend and the show’s finalist Paras Chhabra and his mother, even as the nation is going into self-isolation. Just a day before the complete lockdown ordered by the government amid the coronavirus outbreak, Mahira met Paras’s mother. A picture from their meeting has surfaced online.

In the picture, Mahira is wearing a yellow top while Paras dons a black sweatshirt. His mom is wearing a brown and white dress. Apparently, Mahira spent Sunday - the day of the janta curfew - in Paras’s house. More pictures from her visit have also surfaced but those only had Paras posing with her.

Mahira and Paras had developed a close bond during their stint on the reality show hosted by Salman Khan. Paras even had an ugly breakup with Akanksha Puri, and confessed to having romantic feelings for Mahira. Mahira, however, has maintained that Paras is nothing more than a friend for her.

Earlier, claiming that it was “very wrong” to accuse her of driving a wedge between Paras and Akanksha, Mahira had said in an interview, “I wanted to make one thing very clear that had I been the reason behind Paras and Akanksha’s breakup I would have been his girlfriend today. I am a very straightforward person when it comes to relationships whether it is with friends or a partner. I was very clear that he was already involved with someone and being a girl I can respect another girl’s feelings.”

While Mahira was voted out of Bigg Boss 13 right before the finale, Paras chose to walk out with the money offered to him. After Bigg Boss 13, he also took part in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The new show came to an end recently amid the coronavirus lockdown.

