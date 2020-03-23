e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut’s birthday message has her singing in honour of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru on Shahid Diwas. Watch

Kangana Ranaut’s birthday message has her singing in honour of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru on Shahid Diwas. Watch

On her birthday, Kangana Ranaut sang Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo to honour Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on Shahid Diwas.

bollywood Updated: Mar 23, 2020 12:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Kangana Ranaut honoured martyrs on Shahid Diwas that coincides with her birthday.
Kangana Ranaut honoured martyrs on Shahid Diwas that coincides with her birthday.
         

As Kangana Ranaut celebrated her birthday on Monday, she shared a video to honour Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev – the three were also martyred on March 23 which India observes as Shaheed Diwas.

Dressed in a pink silk sari, Kangana started the video by thanking her fans, family, friends and colleagues for wishing her on her birthday. She then went on to recite Kaifi Azmi’s famous nazm, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo.

 

Remembering the martyrs, Kangana said, “Kya samaa raha hoga jab hamare shaheed ‘mera rang de basanti chola’ gaate hue faansi par chadh gaye honge (what a moment it must have been when our martyrs went to the gallows while singing).”

Kangana turned 33 on Monday and is celebrating her birthday in Manali with her family. As film shootings are shut down due to coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, Kangana left for her hometown.

Born on September 28, 1907, to Kishan Singh and Vidyavati, Bhagat Singh is among India’s freedom fighters who laid down their lives so that we could live free. He was sentenced to death and along with fellow revolutionaries Rajguru and Sukhdev. The three heroes sacrificed their lives for India’s freedom movement, and were hung on March 23, 1931, a day India observes as Shaheed Diwas. The phrase ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ was popularised by Bhagat Singh.

top news
Take legal action against violators, Centre to states on Covid-19 lockdown
Take legal action against violators, Centre to states on Covid-19 lockdown
Covid-19: Will grant parole to convicts to decongest jails, says Delhi govt
Covid-19: Will grant parole to convicts to decongest jails, says Delhi govt
Sensex cracks 3,000 points to 26,730 as trading resumes after halt
Sensex cracks 3,000 points to 26,730 as trading resumes after halt
Covid-19 fatalities approach world-topping 5,500 in new hotspot Italy
Covid-19 fatalities approach world-topping 5,500 in new hotspot Italy
Rajini clarifies after Twitter takes down tweet for wrong corona facts
Rajini clarifies after Twitter takes down tweet for wrong corona facts
’Won’t make sense’: Trump says they can make ventilators but car companies aren’t sure
’Won’t make sense’: Trump says they can make ventilators but car companies aren’t sure
‘Rich will still survive, how will the poor’: Shoaib Akhtar
‘Rich will still survive, how will the poor’: Shoaib Akhtar
IBM, White House form consortium to fight Covid-19 using supercomputers
IBM, White House form consortium to fight Covid-19 using supercomputers
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19Virat KohliMS DhoniIndian Air Force

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news