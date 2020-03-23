Kangana Ranaut’s birthday message has her singing in honour of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru on Shahid Diwas. Watch

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 12:35 IST

As Kangana Ranaut celebrated her birthday on Monday, she shared a video to honour Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev – the three were also martyred on March 23 which India observes as Shaheed Diwas.

Dressed in a pink silk sari, Kangana started the video by thanking her fans, family, friends and colleagues for wishing her on her birthday. She then went on to recite Kaifi Azmi’s famous nazm, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo.

Remembering the martyrs, Kangana said, “Kya samaa raha hoga jab hamare shaheed ‘mera rang de basanti chola’ gaate hue faansi par chadh gaye honge (what a moment it must have been when our martyrs went to the gallows while singing).”

Kangana turned 33 on Monday and is celebrating her birthday in Manali with her family. As film shootings are shut down due to coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, Kangana left for her hometown.

Born on September 28, 1907, to Kishan Singh and Vidyavati, Bhagat Singh is among India’s freedom fighters who laid down their lives so that we could live free. He was sentenced to death and along with fellow revolutionaries Rajguru and Sukhdev. The three heroes sacrificed their lives for India’s freedom movement, and were hung on March 23, 1931, a day India observes as Shaheed Diwas. The phrase ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ was popularised by Bhagat Singh.