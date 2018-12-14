Makdee actor Shweta Basu Prasad’s Bengali wedding with Rohit Mittal is all about tradition. See pics

Television actor Shweta Basu Prasad tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Rohit Mittal as per Hindu rituals on December 13. The couple got married in Pune in the presence of family and friends. The Chandra Nandini actor looked beautiful as a Bengali bride in a pink silk sari with a statement choker necklace, a nath and a borla-mathapatti. The groom too looked a dapper in a black achkan-churidaar along with a beige turban.

The pre-wedding celebrations began with an Aiburobhat ceremony (Bengali bridal shower). Shweta wore a traditional red-border Bengali sari for the occasion. This was followed by a fun-filled mehendi ceremony, which had the guests and the couple grooving to the music. The actor chose to don a pink lehenga for the do. She accessorised it with heavy earrings, mangtika and a jhumar and looked lovely with her henna-laden hands. She later got her feet decorated with henna and donned a silk sari on the occasion.

The actor had earlier flown to Bali with her girl gang for her bachelorette bash. And the pictures are proof, they had a blast.

Shweta shot to fame as a child actor in popular television show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. She also featured in the show Karishma Kaa Karishma. She returned to the small screen in a big way by bagging the lead role in the TV show Chandra Nandini. She has also been having a stint in films and has featured in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali films. Her last memorable role was of Varun Dhawan’s sister-in-law in Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 10:15 IST