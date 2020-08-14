e-paper
Masaba Masaba trailer: Masaba Gupta and mom Neena Gupta play fictionalized versions of themselves in new Netflix show

Masaba Masaba trailer: Masaba Gupta and mom Neena Gupta play fictionalized versions of themselves in new Netflix show

Masaba Gupta and her mother, Neena Gupta, play fictionalized versions of themselves in new Netflix show. Watch the trailer here.

tv Updated: Aug 14, 2020 13:00 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta in a still from Masaba Masaba.
Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta in a still from Masaba Masaba.
         

Netflix India has released the first trailer for Masaba Masaba, an upcoming show that serves as a semi-fictionalised account of the fashion designer’s life. Masaba Masaba will debut on August 28.

The trailer introduces Masaba, a fashion designer who runs her own label, has a complicated relationship with her mother (played by real-life mom Neena Gupta) and must learn to juggle the professional with the personal. We see Masaba handling a work crisis, having a discussion with her partner Satyadeep Misra, and confronting a salesman selling cheap knockoffs of her designs.

 

A couple of celebrity cameos, by Kiara Advani and Farah Khan, can also be spotted. In one scene, Masaba sarcastically dismisses the idea of designing an outfit for a client’s dogs.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Based on real-life moments from Masaba Gupta’s life, this scripted series follows her unique background, the diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray back into the dating world. An inspirational, joyous celebration of her life, this fun series is packed with tongue-in-cheek humour, enacted by the mother-daughter duo, Masaba and Neena Gupta themselves.”

Also read: Masaba Gupta’s rumoured beau Satyadeep Misra shares sneak peek of Masaba Gupta’s ‘work from home’ as they quarantine in Goa

Masaba said in a statement, “Mom and I are playing fictionalised characters of ourselves in Masaba Masaba. The series is a slice of our lives and reliving key moments even though fictionalised, took me down memory lane. Sharing screen space with mom was quite an experience.”

Written and directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Ashvini Yardi’s Viniyard Films, the show also features Neil Bhoopalam, Suchitra Pillai, Tanuj Virwani, Shibani Dandekar and Gajraj Rao.

