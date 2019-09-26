Meghan Markle breaks into adorable dance with son Archie on South Africa tour. Watch video

tv

The Sussex family has shared an adorable video of Archie from his eventful day out with mum and dad in South Africa. The video shows Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, dancing with Archie as they meet human rights activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe. The mum-son duo were also joined by Prince Harry who couldn’t stop smiling at his son’s cuteness.

The video begins with Meghan and Harry walking to the archbishop’s residence. Meghan is carrying Archie in her arms while Harry looks at them adoringly. The family meets the archbishop and his daughter and they, too, could not stop showering Archie with all the attention. At one point, Meghan picked up Archie in her arms and started dancing with him as others around them laughed.

“Thanks Cape Town for another impactful and memorable day! A few more highlights of this very special visit with Archbishop Desmond Tutu,” the Sussex’s official Instagram page captioned the post.Watch the video here:

Meghan also revealed the sweet nickname she has given to her son. In a video from the visit, Meghan is heard calling her son “Bubba.” “Say hello! Hello, hi,” she said, and then realized he’s drooling. “Oh, Bubba,” she added.

The former Suits actor also appeared to call her son by the same nickname in a video shared on the couple’s Instagram Story as they walked down a corridor to meet with Archbishop Tutu. Archie chuckled sweetly when Thandeka laughed, to which Meghan said, “Is that funny?” Thandeka noted that Archie already seemed to understand her, to which Harry said, “I think he knows exactly what’s going on.”

“You like me best, yes. Oh, you like the ladies better, yeah,” Thandeka said to Archie. Meghan agreed, “He likes to flirt.” Harry also revealed that his son is “so busy, constantly wanting to stand.” “Exploring,” Meghan added.

Archie seemed calm and happy throughout his first outing as he smiled at his hosts and played in his mother’s lap. After the outing, the royal couple posted a sweet black-and-white still of Archie on their Instagram, alongside the caption, “Thank you, Archbishop Tutu, for your incredibly warm hospitality, Archie loved meeting you!” It was signed The Duke and Duchess.

