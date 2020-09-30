Mirzapur 2 poster: Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi are armed and ready for a second round

tv

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 15:18 IST

As the second season of Mirzapur approaches, Amazon Prime has shared a new poster featuring Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi. The poster shows the two wielding guns behind their backs and looking at each other.

Guddu and Golu, as their characters on the show are called, are seen looking more broody and grittier than before. Guddu is even seen using a crutch to support himself. In front of them, is a silhouette of their town, Mirzapur is seen against the setting sun. The release date on the poster reads October 23.

Earlier, Pankaj Tripathi has shared a dark poster of the show on Instagram. It showcased the grim reality of the city, of bloodshed and lawlessness. The poster featured an open jeep, parked on the pavement, with a number plate that read ‘King of Mirzapur’, while the frame captures the view of a dead person, lying on the ground with a pistol in his hand which is shown covered in blood. In the backdrop is the castle of ‘Kaleen’ Bhaiya the master of the city. “Yahaan sab ka uddeshya ek hi hai. #Mirzapur2 (Here everyone has the same objective. # Mirzapur 2),” wrote Tripathi in the caption.

Mirzapur is the story of Kaleen Bhaiyya, the King Of Mirzapur vs the Pandit Brothers, Guddu, and Bablu. What initially begins as a battle for power, leading to the throne of Mirzapur, eventually shapes the destiny of the city, influencing its business and its politics.

Joining the cast in Season 2 are Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial and Anjum Sharma. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media and Entertainment, the second season of Mirzapur will premiere on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video.

