Mohit Abrol claims Instagram hacked after posting about fiancee Mansi’s alleged cheating: ‘She’s moved on, I’m happy for her’

After his Instagram post alleged that girlfriend Manasi Srivastava cheated on him and he even attempted suicide, TV actor Mohit Abrol has claimed that his social media ccount was hacked and he had no clue about the post untill he checked it out after his brother informed him about it.

An Instagram post accusing his former fiancee, actor Mansi Srivastava, of cheating on him, and revealing that he had tried to commit suicide after that, took the internet by storm on Monday morning. “...Even when you had an affair with actor Arhaan (Behll) and I tried to kill myself with sleeping pills, I got up after 3 days in ICU and you weren’t even there... I had let you go that time but when Arhaan left you, you tried coming back and made my life hell. I finally took you back thinking you have changed was mistaken, I regret that moment when I took you back...,” read the long post that was later deleted.

When contacted, Mohit, however, claimed that his account got hacked on Sunday (July 28). “My brother called me in the morning and asked me why I’ve posted such things... I was clueless until I saw it myself. Yes, Mansi and I called off our engagement in March, but she has moved on and I’m happy for her,” adds the actor, who deleted the post immediately and plans to file a police complaint about the hacking.

Manasi, on the other hand, told Hindustan Times, “I choose kindness and don’t want to comment further about his disloyalties. Reality is actually way different from how it’s being portrayed. Just because somebody says ‘No’ doesn’t mean you go out to destroy the one you said you loved immensely. Nobody decides to end their relationships without reason. It’s okay if he chooses to pose as the victim and gets sympathy. I prefer to live with dignity and self-respect.”

The couple got engaged in 2016 after an eight-year-long relationship . On why they parted ways, Mohit says, “I was shooting for two years in Gujarat... The distance came between us... I got to know that she is dating someone else, so, we mutually called it off.”

