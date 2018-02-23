Mrs Dipika Shoaib Ibrahim has a message for her new husband. See pics of their nikaah

Sasural Simar Ka actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are now married and the wedding, as described by Dipika herself, was “bright, beautiful & laced with love”. Hours after they tied the knot in Shoaib’s home town, the couple took to social media to share moments from their wedding and message for each other.

Dipika, revealing her new name to the world, wrote, “I can see the reflection of Mrs Dipika Shoaib Ibrahim in his eyes.. and its all I ever dreamt off!!! P.S. @shoaib2087 I love you!!!”

The couple, after dating each other for years, decided to get married in Bhopal on February 22. After mehendi, sangeet and haldi ceremonies, the nikaah had Shoaib dressed in an sherwani while Dipika wore a bright magenta sharara with kundan jewellery. Dipika also wore the traditional Punjabi kaleere and chooda.

Their colleagues from the TV industry -- Abhishek Sharma, Kajol Shrivastav, Jyotsna Chandola and Falaq Naaz – were also present at the wedding.

The wedding prep began with a DDLJ-styled photo shoot, followed by a mehendi function which had the couple dancing to Bollywood numbers. They carried the spirit to the sangeet event where we saw them dancing to “Sunn Mere Humsafar” from Badrinath Ki Dulhania and “Chal Pyaar Karegi” from Salman Khan starrer Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai.

The couple will now host a reception on February 26 at Hotel Sea Princess in Mumbai. The couple would be inviting their TV industry friends for the grand event.