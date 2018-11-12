Narcos Mexico stars Michael Pena, Diego Luna meet Sacred Games’ Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui. See pics

After being compared several times to Narcos, the stars of Sacred Games finally met their Hollywood counterparts. Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui of the acclaimed Indian Netflix original series posed and clicked pictures with the stars of upcoming third season of the hit Netflix show, Narcos: Mexico, Diego Luna and Michael Pena.

Luna and Pena are in Mumbai to promote their show and were seen with Saif, Nawaz and the directors of Sacred Games, Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane at a special event organised by Netflix. The two were recently at Netflix’s See What’s Next Asia event in Singapore where they talked about their show at length.

“I live in a Mexico where there is violence. The numbers are crazy. I hope the show will inspire people to go back and find out more about this. It is an issue we all have,” Luna said at the Singapore event. He plays notorious drug lord Felix Gallardo in the show and was recently seen in Star Wars: Rogue One with Felicity Jones.

The official synopsis for the third season reads:

Narcos: Mexico will explore the origins of the modern drug war by going back to its roots, beginning at a time when the Mexican trafficking world was a loose and disorganized confederation of independent growers and dealers. Witness the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) takes the helm, unifying traffickers in order to build an empire. When DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña) moves his wife and young son from California to Guadalajara to take on a new post, he quickly learns that his assignment will be more challenging than he ever could have imagined. As Kiki garners intelligence on Félix and becomes more entangled in his mission, a tragic chain of events unfold, affecting the drug trade and the war against it for years to come.

Netflix previously brought Brad Pitt to India to promote War Machine, and Will Smith to promote Bright. Narcos: Mexico will be released on Netflix on November 16. Sacred Games is in production with its second season.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 10:02 IST