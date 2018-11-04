With Mirzapur and Narcos Mexico clashing on November 16, Amazon and Netflix will hope crime pays

Box office clashes are a common occurrence in the film industry, but a new kind of clash has now emerged. On November 16 Amazon Prime Video and Netflix will release Mirzapur and Narcos: Mexico respectively, heralding the clash of streaming shows.

Both shows are gritty crime dramas, featuring violent characters and an abundance of gore. Narcos is set against the international backdrop tracing the rise and fall of drug cartels, Mirzapur is set in the heartland of India and presents a more rooted and raw depiction of the city.

With both shows set against parallel backdrops, Narcos Mexico vs Mirzapur paves way for the first ever and one of the most talked about clashes in the digital universe.

When asked about finding himself amid the first ever OTT content clash, director Karan Anshuman was confident that the content of Mirzapur will resonate with a global audience.

He said in a statement, “I don’t think the clash affects because let’s be honest, this is our world, it is our story, by our I mean an Indian thing, and it is very rooted in what our reality is. Yes, we have the resources to make it look great and on a technical level be right up there, so that really helps with an Excel Media & Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video because of the scale, on a technical manner to match up with the best and I can tell you we have done that. We have used the same equipment and our technicians are as good as Hollywood has.”

Further adding, “That aside, your story and your characters are not trying and pretending to be someone else, the more true you are to yourself in terms of who these people are and where they come from and this is what the story is actually will resonate with the global audience in any case. Especially in the case of Mirzapur, because it is such an alien world, I know a lot of American team people, there were many things that they did not understand because they did not have the cultural context but the same guys when they saw the show they loved every moment of it, they were gushing in their praise of how it had turned out, these were the same guys who did not get it on paper because once you pull down the world and start connecting on an emotional level with the characters, then it doesn’t matter.”

Narcos: Mexico will explore the origins of the modern drug war by going back to a time when the Mexican trafficking world was a loose and disorganized confederation of independent growers and dealers. The series will chart the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s.

Starring Michael Peña and Diego Luna in the lead roles, Narcos: Mexico has been created and produced by Carlo Bernard and Doug Miro, Narcos: Mexico is the fourth installment of the popular Narcos franchise.

The first season of Mirzapur stars an ensemble cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, and Amit Sial.

