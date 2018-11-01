Narcos Mexico stars Diego Luna, Michael Pena coming to India to promote Netflix show

Narcos was number one on the list of the most binge-watched Netflix shows in India last year. To capitalise on the excitement for the upcoming fourth season, stars Diego Luna and Micharl Pena will be coming to India to promote the show, according to a statement.

Here’s the official synopsis of the new season:

Narcos: Mexico will explore the origins of the modern drug war by going back to its roots, beginning at a time when the Mexican trafficking world was a loose and disorganized confederation of independent growers and dealers. Witness the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) takes the helm, unifying traffickers in order to build an empire. When DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña) moves his wife and young son from California to Guadalajara to take on a new post, he quickly learns that his assignment will be more challenging than he ever could have imagined. As Kiki garners intelligence on Félix and becomes more entangled in his mission, a tragic chain of events unfold, affecting the drug trade and the war against it for years to come.

Netflix previously brought Brad Pitt to India to promote War Machine, and Will Smith to promote Bright.

Previously, in its first three seasons, Narcos told the stories of Columbia’s drug cartels. The first two seasons showcased the chase for Pablo Escobar and the third chronicled the misadventures of the Cali cartel. The new season - Narcos Mexico - is scheduled to premiere on the 16th of November.

