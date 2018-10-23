Mirzapur trailer: Amazon’s answer to Sacred Games promises a bloodbath

From the look of its trailer, Mirzapur -- Amazon's new bust-or-boom series -- promises a fusillade of flamboyant fights and bloodshed.

First things first. It feels reassuring and comforting to see the very gifted Pankaj Tripathi finally taking centrestage. He was plainly riveting as the Shakespearean mafia don in Shankar Raman's Gurgaon. He returns to play a restless crime lord with a problematic son in Mirzapur.

It's a world that perhaps Francis Ford Coppola or Martin Scorcese would approve of. There is sly deceit and tormenting treachery as Tripathy's Kaleen Bhai (he deals in carpets) tries to control his wild son, played by that extraordinarily credible actor Divyendu Sharma, last seen stealing every scene from Shahid Kapoor in Batti Gul Meter Chalu. One suspects there are only scene-steelers, no scene-stealers in Mirzapur.

Divyendu is the Sonny Corleone of this sanguinary saga of internecine wars where I suspect most characters would lie dead at the end of the series. Till then, the show offers us dollops of aggression and trippy retribution served up with a dash of humorous relish.

Ali Fazal has bulked up and trimmed his hair to look menacing and the super-talented Vikrant Massey looks positively mousy as his sibling. These two brothers promise to turn the rugged terrain of Mirzapur into an area of a subverted Mahabharat.

The series is splattered with superb actors. Rasika Dugal turns up as Pankaj Tripathi's sex-starved wife reminding him that he always leaves her unfulfilled.

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 20:55 IST