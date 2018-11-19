Nawazuddin Siddiqui becomes Sacred Games’ Ganesh Gaitonde once again, binges on Narcos Mexico with Bunty in new video

Netflix has found a creative new way to promote its shows. Cashing in on how a lot of viewers found stark similarities between their first Indian original Sacred Games and their hit US series Narcos, the streaming giant has released a new video that ties the two together.

In a new promotional video for Narcos: Mexico, we see Sacred Games’ Ganesh Gaitonde (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and Bunty (played by Jatin Sarna) once again since their show became a hit.Bunty brings a DVD for his Gaitonde ‘bhau’ about the new don everyone is talking about, Narcos: Mexico’s Felix Gallardo (played by Diego Luna).

The two begin watching clips from the new show and comparing their choice of outfits and torture methods. When Bunty appears impressed by Felix’s sharp suits, Gaitonde says, “Suit toh woh h****i Isa bhi pehenta tha. Uski aisi g**d p***di ki pata nai suit silaaye ya g**d.”

The video is full of more hilarious bits and dialogues. Watch it here:

Narcos: Mexico opened to good reviews on Friday. The previous three seasons traced the story of Columbia’s drug lord Pablo Escobar and the Cali Cartel. The new season also stars Michael Pena.

Vikramaditya Motwane, Michael Pena, Saif Ali Khan, Eric Newman, Anurag Kashyap and Diego Luna in Mumbai to promote Narcos: Mexico.

The Narcos team was in Mumbai recently to promote their show. They were welcomed by the cast of Sacred Games.

Sacred Games is currently in production with its second season. Directors Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane will return with Saif Ali Khan, Nawaz and Pankaj Tripathi.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 16:51 IST