Neha Kakkar gifts Rs 1 lakh to Indian Idol 11 contestant so he could visit his family on Diwali

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 10:08 IST

Singer Neha Kakkar has gifted Rs 1 lakhs to a contestant on her show Indian Idol 11. According to a report in Pinkvilla, a contestant named Diwas from Jharkhand recently narrated his story of how back home, his family and friends were supporting him after he cleared the audition and how happy he was after Sachin Tendulkar praised him.

He went on to say how he had not been able to celebrate Diwali with his family for the last six years. He added how all those years he worked in a factory and heard crackers bursting in a distance. His story moved the judges; it was then that Neha decided to gift him Rs 1 lakh to celebrate Diwali with his family. She reportedly asked him to get himself an air ticket and buy new clothes and sweets for his family. Vishal Dadlani, another judge on the show, praised him for his ‘saaf dil’.

Neha was forcibly kissed on the show by a contestant, evoking responses from many sides. Reacting to it, the show’s host and singer Aditya Narayan was quoted by Times of India as saying, “You can’t really foresee these things. It’s not a normal thing. Judges have come on stage a thousand times. I am sure he didn’t mean it in an inappropriate way. I understand what it is to have fans who are obsessed. I know this man has a tattoo of Neha on his hands. So in some way this man must have immense love for her. You kind of feel for them as well. But you need to make them aware of where to draw the line.”

Vishal Dadlani, however, wasn’t so charitable and had thought of calling the police. Replying to a fan’s comment on the incident, Vishal had said “I suggested that the Police be called, but Neha decided to let the guy off the hook. He definitely needs psychiatric help, and we will try to help him get that, if we can. #IndianIdol11.”. The fan had written, “@VishalDadlani sir uss launde ko chamet maarni chahiye thi (Sir you should have slapped the guy).. how dare he do such a thing.. I hope he was not let off easily.”

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 10:08 IST