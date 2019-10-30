e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019

Neha Kakkar gifts Rs 1 lakh to Indian Idol 11 contestant so he could visit his family on Diwali

Singer Neha Kakkar, who is currently judging singing reality TV show, Indian Idol 11, gifted Rs 1 lakh to a contestant after hearing his touching Diwali story. Details here.

tv Updated: Oct 30, 2019 10:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Neha Kakkar is currently judging Indian Idol 11 with Vishal Dadlani as a co-judge.
Neha Kakkar is currently judging Indian Idol 11 with Vishal Dadlani as a co-judge.(Amal KS/HT Photo)
         

Singer Neha Kakkar has gifted Rs 1 lakhs to a contestant on her show Indian Idol 11. According to a report in Pinkvilla, a contestant named Diwas from Jharkhand recently narrated his story of how back home, his family and friends were supporting him after he cleared the audition and how happy he was after Sachin Tendulkar praised him.

He went on to say how he had not been able to celebrate Diwali with his family for the last six years. He added how all those years he worked in a factory and heard crackers bursting in a distance. His story moved the judges; it was then that Neha decided to gift him Rs 1 lakh to celebrate Diwali with his family. She reportedly asked him to get himself an air ticket and buy new clothes and sweets for his family. Vishal Dadlani, another judge on the show, praised him for his ‘saaf dil’.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana addresses Bala and Ujda Chaman similarities: ‘We shot our film first, announced it first’

Neha was forcibly kissed on the show by a contestant, evoking responses from many sides. Reacting to it, the show’s host and singer Aditya Narayan was quoted by Times of India as saying, “You can’t really foresee these things. It’s not a normal thing. Judges have come on stage a thousand times. I am sure he didn’t mean it in an inappropriate way. I understand what it is to have fans who are obsessed. I know this man has a tattoo of Neha on his hands. So in some way this man must have immense love for her. You kind of feel for them as well. But you need to make them aware of where to draw the line.”

Vishal Dadlani, however, wasn’t so charitable and had thought of calling the police. Replying to a fan’s comment on the incident, Vishal had said “I suggested that the Police be called, but Neha decided to let the guy off the hook. He definitely needs psychiatric help, and we will try to help him get that, if we can. #IndianIdol11.”. The fan had written, “@VishalDadlani sir uss launde ko chamet maarni chahiye thi (Sir you should have slapped the guy).. how dare he do such a thing.. I hope he was not let off easily.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 10:08 IST

tags
top news
Sensex zooms past 40,000 mark, first time since July
Sensex zooms past 40,000 mark, first time since July
CM post or key portfolios: Sena’s choices to BJP in Maharashtra
CM post or key portfolios: Sena’s choices to BJP in Maharashtra
Party post first, loyalty later: Those who dumped Congress on losing ranks
Party post first, loyalty later: Those who dumped Congress on losing ranks
‘Countries backing India will be hit by missile’: Pak minister
‘Countries backing India will be hit by missile’: Pak minister
China’s early harvest plan on Sikkim border has no takers in India
China’s early harvest plan on Sikkim border has no takers in India
House of Dragons: HBO reveals logo, title of new Game of Thrones prequel
House of Dragons: HBO reveals logo, title of new Game of Thrones prequel
‘China may deploy aircraft carrier in Indian ocean’: US navy commander
‘China may deploy aircraft carrier in Indian ocean’: US navy commander
‘$5 trillion economy roadmap ready’: PM Modi at investment forum in Riyadh
‘$5 trillion economy roadmap ready’: PM Modi at investment forum in Riyadh
trending topics
KashmirPM ModiShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office collectionApple AirPods ProShiv SenaDelhiBhai Dooj 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News

TV News