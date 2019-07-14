Nikolaj Coster-Waldau defends controversial Game of Thrones finale, says ‘we read the comments too’

Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played Jaime Lannister through the entire run of HBO’s Game of Thrones, has defended the show’s final season, which was negatively received by fans and critics. The actor said in a recent panel interview that creators and showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss had the finale planned for years.

In an appearance at the Con of Thrones with fellow GoT actors Jerome Flynn (Bronn), Hannah Murray (Gilly) and Miltos Yerolemou (Syrio Forel), Coster-Waldau sarcastically said he’d ‘noticed there was some discussion online’ about the final season.

He said, ““We’re so lucky to be part of a show where people…care so much about it that you also get upset when it doesn’t go the way you want it to. And that’s fantastic, and I love it, and I love [laughs] that there was an online petition to have it rewritten.”

The final season of the record-breaking fantasy show was also its most poorly reviewed. Season eight holds a 58% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with a consensus that reads, “Game of Thrones’ final season shortchanges the women of Westeros, sacrificing satisfying character arcs for spectacular set-pieces in its mad dash to the finish line.”

Coster-Waldau continued, “The only thing I’ll say is that for anyone to imagine or to think that the two creators of this show are not the most passionate, the greatest, the most invested of all, and to for a second think that they didn’t spend the last 10 years thinking about how they were gonna end it, is kinda silly. And also know that they too read the comments, and even though you sit on your own and go, ‘Fucking stupid writers! Assholes!’…they really, like everyone on Game of Thrones…and there are thousands, we worked our asses off to make the best show we could for the ending.”

Jaime’s death in the final season was particularly criticised by fans, who complained that it undid his redemptive arc in a matter of minutes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 15:15 IST