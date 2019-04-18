Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 18, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau reveals what went through Jaime’s mind upon seeing Bran: ‘I’m in deep s**t’

Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has revealed what went through Jaime Lannister’s mind when he saw Bran Stark for the first time since attempting to kill him in season one.

tv Updated: Apr 18, 2019 13:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Game of Thrones,Game of Thrones Season 8,Game of Thrones Final Season
Isaac Hempstead-Wright as Bran Stark in Game of Thrones.

The first episode of the season eight premiere of Game of Thrones ended with a stare-off between Jaime Lannister and Bran Stark, whose paths crossed for the first time since Jaime tried to kill Bran in the first episode of season one.

Speaking about the meeting, actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau told Entertainment Weekly, “First of all, I don’t think wheelchairs are a normal thing in Westeros. I think it’s like: ‘What the hell?’ and then, ‘Oh my god, that’s the kid.’ I think he knows Bran didn’t die, but he doesn’t expect to meet him.”

He continued, “His mission changes once again. It goes from: ‘I know my brother Tyrion is there and I’m going to fight the good fight’ to ‘I’m in deep sh– now.’ Because this is the Lord of Winterfell that I tried to kill and I’m sure he wants revenge. That’s what Jaime expects.”

Promotional images from the second episode suggest that Jaime will be taken to meet Daenerys Targaryen.

Bran spends the majority of the season eight opener - titled Winterfell - waiting for ‘an old friend’ in the courtyard. His attempted murder at the hands of Jaime all those years ago sent him across the Wall, where he eventually became the Three Eyed Raven - an all-seeing being.

The stare-off has inspired a bunch of memes on the internet, you can check some of them out here.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 13:24 IST

tags

more from tv
trending topics