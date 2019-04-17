Game of Thrones actor Lena Headey says she was against Cersei-Euron sex scene: ‘She wouldn’t, she would keep fighting’

Game of Thrones actor Lena Headey has expressed misgivings about the sex scene that took place between her character, Cersei Lannister, and Euron Greyjoy in the season eight opener, Winterfell.

The actor told Entertainment Weekly that much like her character, she had to be convinced into doing the scene. “I kept saying, ‘She wouldn’t, she wouldn’t, that she would keep fighting,’ but (showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss) obviously know what they’re doing and were adamant Cersei would do what she had to do.”

In the first episode of the show’s eighth and final season, the caddish Euron Greyjoy arrives with the men of the Golden Company to King’s Landing, where he implies that he expects Cersei to sleep with him in return for his support. Cersei agrees. She even finds time for a joke immediately after they’re done, saying that she would’ve liked the Golden Company had brought elephants along with their fleet of ships.

This combination photo of images released by HBO shows Lena Headey portraying Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones. ( AP )

Actor Pilou Asbaek, who plays Euron in the show, said, “We had a lot of discussions. Would it be out of character for her to be with Greyjoy for power? We discussed it so much that we almost ended up going, ‘Maybe it’s too much.’ Then we decided to try it out and see if it works. Sometimes you have to show different sides of a character. You have to surprise yourself as an actor but you also have to surprise yourself as a character.” Asbaek added he was reluctant about doing the scene too, but jokingly attributed his hesitance to being made to appear in the buff.

This combination photo shows Pilou Asbæk at HBO's Game of Thrones final season premiere in New York on April 3, 2019, left, and his character Euron Greyjoy. ( AP )

Headey said that when she finally agreed to the scene, she found a helpful way to rationalise it in her mind. “There’s something to play in all of it,” Headey said. “Cersei is such the ultimate survivor in all of this. She refuses to fall to her knees. She goes to the place where she doesn’t want to go, which makes it more powerful sad because of who she’s not with.”

After they have sex, Cersei swiftly gets rid of Euron, but not before he can say that he wishes to impregnate her. Fans already know that Cersei is pregnant with a fourth child by lover/brother Jaime Lannister, although her drinking wine in the episode raised a few concerns.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 10:25 IST