Paatal Lok: Anushka Sharma releases new character teasers for Jaydeep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi. Watch

tv

Updated: May 11, 2020 15:50 IST

Producer Anushka Sharma has shared new character teasers for her upcoming Amazon Prime Series, Paatal Lok. The short new teasers give a better look at the pivotal characters played by Jaydeep Ahlawat and Neeraj Kabi.

Jaydeep plays Hathiram Chaudhary, a washed-out Delhi cop, tasked with bringing four attempted murders to justice and unmask their true intentions. Hathiram takes the audiences through the back alleys of media and political power. Constantly bogged down by his family, superiors and his job, proving himself on one of the biggest cases of his life is Hathiram’s only road to redemption. As he takes this journey, we see him get engulfed into the universe of dark world of crime.

Neeraj plays journalist Sanjeev Mishra, who is supposedly the target of the murder plot. He is defined as ‘idealistic, negated, gutsy and the king who will start a war’ right from his news studio.

The Amazon series also features Abhishek Bannerjee and Gul Panag. It is created by Sudip Sharma who says Paatal Lok comes with global appeal thanks to its themes. “Paatal Lok is every creator’s dream. This is an Indian story at heart but with great global appeal thanks to the themes it portrays and the characters it presents,” Sudip said. “I am positive Paatal Lok will keep viewers from around the world at the edge of their seats till the very end,” added Sudip, who is making his digital debut with the show.

Also read: Deepika Padukone shares pic from her pre-wedding puja, organised by mother Ujjala: ‘Love you amma’

“The show has been a labour of love, and I hope audiences across the globe experience the same joy we did creating it,” said Anushka’s brother Karnesh Ssharma, who is a producer of the show at the actress’s Clean Slate Filmz.

The nine-part Amazon original series is directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Follow @htshowbiz for more