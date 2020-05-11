e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone shares pic from her pre-wedding puja, organised by mother Ujjala: ‘Love you amma’

Deepika Padukone shares pic from her pre-wedding puja, organised by mother Ujjala: ‘Love you amma’

Deepika Padukone has shared a picture with mother Ujjala Padukone along with a sweet message.

bollywood Updated: May 11, 2020 11:18 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Deepika Padukone with sister Anisha and mother Ujjala.
Deepika Padukone with sister Anisha and mother Ujjala.
         

Deepika Padukone has shared an adorable picture with her mom Ujjala from one of her pre-wedding functions. Sharing the photo on Instagram, the actor simply wrote, “Love You Amma!”

The picture is from the Nandi Puja organised by her mother in Bengaluru, a few days before Deepika tied the knot with actor Ranveer Singh in November, 2018. Deepika is sitting with her mother and sister Anisha Padukone in the photo.

Hindustantimes

The post received more than 857000 ‘likes’ within an hour, including one from Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. A fan reacted, “Soo adorable”, another wrote, “your sister and your mom look like twins.” Mentioning Deepika’s character from her film Chennai Express, a fan went on to write, “And i love you meenamma.”

 

The post comes a day after Mother’s Day. Deepika had penned a sweet post for her mother on the occasion. Sharing a picture from her school days, she wrote, “For your unconditional love, for always putting our priorities before your own, for holding us together...every step of the way!And last but not the least, for showing us how to be ridiculously meticulous!(as shown in exhibit B)...We love you!... #ujjalapadukone @anjubhavnani #happymothersday.” The actor can be seen in her school uniform and holding several medals and certificates in her hands in the picture.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan’s mom scolds him for not sharing a Mother’s Day post, he says ‘I get Rs 1 lakh for each post, will you pay?’ Watch

Deepika’s mom was the first person to have advised the actor to seek medical help to deal with depression. She had once told Hindustan Times in an interview, “My mother immediately knew what I was going through. We reached out for help and thanks to my doctors, I’m fine today... The people I was surrounded by supported me in my recovery. Even when I chose to speak about it, they were encouraging.”

