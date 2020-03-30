e-paper
Home / TV / Panchayat trailer: Jitendra Kumar has a job he doesn’t want, Neena Gupta adds to the drama. Watch

Panchayat trailer: Jitendra Kumar has a job he doesn’t want, Neena Gupta adds to the drama. Watch

The Panchayat trailer, starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghuvir Yadav, is a comedy set in the hinterland.

tv Updated: Mar 30, 2020 13:15 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jitendra Kumar in a still from Panchayat trailer.
Jitendra Sharma and Neena Gupta, who were last seen together in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, are back together in new web show, Panchayat. The show trailer is out and looks quirky, fun and interesting as Jitendra plays an urban boy, stuck with a job of a secretary in a village.

Jitendra is the protagonist Abhishek Tripathi, who joins as secretary of a panchayat office and deals with a new trouble everyday. In order to escape from the hinterland, he starts prepping for the MBA entrance exam, his ticket back to a city. Neena Gupta plays the village pradhan while Raghuvir Yadav is her husband.

 Watch Panchayat trailer here

Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar and Raghuvir Yadav on Panchayat poster.
Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar and Raghuvir Yadav on Panchayat poster.

Talking about the role of a pradhan, Neena said, “Playing the role of Manju Devi, a quirky matriarchal homemaker and official village Pradhan, was a huge amount of fun, especially alongside such a talented cast and crew. Panchayat is a light-hearted, funny series with plenty of heart. I know Prime members are going to fall in love with its unique characters and authentic rural flavour.”

Also read: Twinkle Khanna injures foot during lockdown: ‘Never been a better time to break a leg because where was I going to go anyway’

Jitendra is happy to be working with her again and said, “Panchayat is the unique and charming story of a young man struggling to adjust to his new life in a remote village. I could not have been more excited to work on Panchayat – and particularly the opportunity to work with the brilliant Neena Gupta ji once again.”

The 8-part series will begin streaming April 3 onwards on Amazon Prime Video. Jitendra has a massive fan following online and has delivered quite a few successful web shows such as Kota Factory, Permanent Roommates, TVF Pitchers and Cheesecake.

