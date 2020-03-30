Twinkle Khanna injures foot during lockdown: ‘Never been a better time to break a leg because where was I going to go anyway’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 10:40 IST

Twinkle Khanna is keeping a positive outlook in life as she sits on an armchair, gazing at the sea with her injured foot resting on a chair. The actor-turned-writer has shared a glimpse of her foot in a cast and mentioned how she isn’t losing on anything as she stays indoors amid lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak.

Sharing the picture from her sea-view residence, she wrote, “And taking advice from @karankapadiaofficial the kids have played Tic-Tac-Toe on my cast. Silver lining-Never been a better time to break a leg because where was I going to go anyway :) #TheUpsideOfLockDown.” There are colourful marks drawn by her kids on the cast.

Twinkle had left her fans worried when she shared a video of her returning from the hospital. In the video, her actor husband Akshay Kumar was seen driving the car, whom she called “her driver from Chandni Chowk”, with Twinkle on his side, who was sitting with her newly-bandaged foot. She had written, “Deserted roads all the way back from the hospital. Please don’t be alarmed, I am not about to kick the bucket because I really can’t kick anything at all! #sundayshenanigans.”

She had started off the video, saying, “It is 10:31 AM on a Sunday morning and the roads are deserted.” She later panned the camera to the driver’s seat where Akshay is seen well protected, wearing a mask. Later giving us a view of the road, she mentioned that they are on their way back from the hospital and was quick to say, “No, I don’t have coronavirus, people go for other reasons, like me being unusually clumsy.”

Talking about Akshay’s recent contribution of Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-Cares fund, she had further said, “So this Sunday my husband’s pocket is lighter, our hearts have never been full and my foot is bloody broken.”

Also read: Kanika Kapoor pens emotional post after testing positive for Covid-19, says ‘I hope my next test is negative’

The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘ I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing.’ https://t.co/R9hEin8KF1 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 28, 2020

On Saturday, Twinkle had revealed what urged Akshay to donate such a whopping amount. She had tweeted, “The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing’.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more