Neena Gupta reveals her friends wanted to marry her to give her child a name: ‘I said I can earn and look after my daughter’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 21:27 IST

Neena Gupta, who is a single mother to designer Masaba Gupta, has said she realised much later that she was never a single mother as her father came on board to join her in rasing her daughter. The actor claims that it was her love for her child that kept her going despite facing several hardships in life.

Talking about how things changed when her father came to support her in raising Masaba, she told Pinkvilla in an interview, “I was never a single mother. I was a single mother for maybe two years, Then my dad came. He left everything and stayed with me. He looked after my household, me, my daughter. He was my man. He was the man in my life. God always compensates. I didn’t have a husband so he game my dad. My mom had died long time ago. And also I had no man in my life who was living with me so it was easy for him to live with me.”

She also revealed how she wished sometimes of having a normal family. “I had to lose a lot of things while we were together, I had no time to go to a parlour, watch a movie or do womanly things,” she said.

Talking about bringing up a child out of wedlock, Neena said, “The difficult part is not making a choice of having Masaba. The difficult part is to accept what you have chosen and stand by it.” “A lot of people told me at that time - we will marry you so that your child gets a name. I said “what the f***. What name? I can earn and look after my daughter,” she said.

Also read: Neena Gupta asks her fans not to fall in love with married men, says ‘I have done this before and I have suffered’

Neena had shared a video message on Tuesday in which she advised her female fans to never fall in love with a married man. After talking about how women fall for married man but are forced to leave when they refuse to divorce their wives, she said, “Do not get involved in all this, do not fall in love with a married man. I have done this before, I have suffered. That’s why I am telling my friends, you all, try not to do it.”

Neena was recently seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan as the mother of a gay man. The film also starred her Badhaai Ho co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao. She also saw the release of her short film Pinni, which is among seven short films in Zindagi inShort, a Flipkart Video original.

Follow @htshowbiz for more