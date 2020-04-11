Paras Chhabra reacts to viral wedding card with Mahira Sharma: ‘In future, if things go that way, why not?’

tv

After weeks of insisting that he is ‘just good friends’ with his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra has said that he is open to the possibility of getting married to her, if that is how things pan out in the future. He also said that his mother, Ruby Chhabra, is extremely fond of her.

Recently, a fan-made wedding card of Paras and Mahira took social media by storm. Reacting to the same, he told The Times of India, “I really liked the wedding card and I really appreciate my fans’ gesture. They love to see Mahira and me together and that’s why they made it. It feels great to see their love for Pahira. And in future, if things go that way, why not? Mahira was also happy and she told me, ‘Yaar, card toh bada sundar hai (The card is very beautiful).’”

Paras and Mahira grew close during their stint on Bigg Boss 13. Their proximity made headlines and was even noticed by the show’s host Salman Khan, who said that their bond appears to be “more than friendship”.

When Paras’ mother Ruby came on Bigg Boss 13, she was not very happy about his intimacy with Mahira. She even told her son that she will be the one to decide his life partner.

However, now, Ruby shares a warm equation with Mahira. Paras told the newspaper, “My mom loves Mahira and she even talks to her nowadays. They have met before the lockdown also and she is really fond of her. Things were communicated to her in a wrong way and that’s why she reacted a little differently when she met Mahira in the Bigg Boss 13 house, but now things are fine.”

Incidentally, Paras participated in a swayamvar-themed show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, but failed to find himself a bride. Though the show ended with him choosing Aanchal Khurana as his connection, they are nothing more than friends.

