Home / TV / Karan Patel to Krystle D’Souza, TV industry comes together to request funds for daily wage workers. Watch

Karan Patel to Krystle D’Souza, TV industry comes together to request funds for daily wage workers. Watch

Ekta Kapoor shared a video on Instagram, in which prominent personalities from the television industry appealed to people to donate for the relief of daily wage workers from the industry.

tv Updated: Apr 11, 2020 14:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video shared by Ekta Kapoor features Karan Patel, Krystle D’Souza, Aashka Goradia and other television stars.
The video shared by Ekta Kapoor features Karan Patel, Krystle D'Souza, Aashka Goradia and other television stars.
         

With all shoots coming to a screeching halt due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, the film and television industries are losing crores every day. The daily wage workers and technicians are especially affected by this, with no means of earning their livelihood.

Producer Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a video in which a number of personalities from the television industry came together to request funds for the relief of these daily wage workers.

The clip features child actor Ruhaanika Dhawan, actors Karan Patel, Aashka Goradia, Aly Goni, Suyyash Rai, Kishwer Merchantt, Shaleen Bhanot, Pooja Banerjee, Himanshu Soni, Manit Joura, Krystle D’Souza and Sahil Anand, writer Mushtaq Shiekh, filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, choreographer Bosco Martis and producer Ekta Kapoor.

In the video, the celebrities lauded the immense contribution of these daily wage workers and expressed concern over their current situation. They also urged people to donate to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

“JAI HIND. We on behalf of our Film Industry appeal to our fellow Artists, Technicians and the entire Fraternity to come forward and help the workers in the best possible way. Bank Details of FWICE is given at the end of the video. Would like to profusely thank all those who helped @chloejferns and i put this initiative together in less than 48 hours,” she wrote in her caption.

 

We on behalf of our Film Industry appeal to our fellow Artists, Technicians and the entire Fraternity to come forward and help the workers in the best possible way 🤗🙏🏻 Bank Details of FWICE is given at the end of the video. Would like to profusely thank all those who helped @chloejferns and i put this initiative together in less than 48 hours. All Artists and Technicians who have featured in the video, @ashokepandit1 @ashokdubey.44 and Team FWICE for their continued support, @sarnadheeraj for writing this piece, @kaulritesh for helping with artists & post production, @sayedrehman7749 our Editor, @ripulmusic for background music, @iwmbuzz for helping us reach out to all, @tanusridasgupta and @g3gill for their love and creative support and last but not the least; @rittichopra for your encouragement 🤗 #FWICEfightscorona #weagainstcorona #unitmembers #crewmembers #workersfirst #wearetogether #indianfilmindustry @ruhaanikad @karan9198 @aashkagoradia @alygoni @tigmanshu_d @suyyashrai @kishwersmerchantt @shaleenbhanot @poojabanerjeee @ihimanshusoni @manitjoura @krystledsouza @mushtaqshiekh @sahilanandofficial @boscomartis @ektarkapoor

Ekta, meanwhile, has announced her decision to forgo a year’s salary so that her employees at Balaji Telefilms do not have to take a pay cut to cover the losses suffered by them due to the lockdown.

“The impact of CORONA crisis is huge, unprecedented and multi-pronged. We all need to do things that will ease the hardships of people around us and of our country at large. It is my first & foremost responsibility to take care of the various freelancers & daily wage workers who work at Balaji Telefilms & who are going to suffer immense losses due to no shootings in the current scenario and uncertainty over the indefinite period to follow,” Ekta wrote in a statement shared on Instagram.

