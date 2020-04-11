e-paper
Barun Sobti on Covid-19 crisis: I don’t think this is the time when anyone has to prove how famous or strong they are

The actor says that one should not be paranoid about this as fear is not going to help fight the virus

tv Updated: Apr 11, 2020 13:35 IST
Sangeeta Yadav
Hindustan Times
Actor Barun Sobti shares his lockdown experience
Actor Barun Sobti shares his lockdown experience
         

Ever since coronavirus cases have started spreading in India, actor Barun Sobti is taking extra precautions for the safety of his nine-month-old daughter Sifat and wife Pashmeen Manchanda. He has been strictly following a preventive regime at home to keep infections at bay.

“Except me, no one else steps out of the house to buy groceries or other essential things. And when I come back, I go straight to the balcony, place all the stuff there under the sun, and go take a bath. Then I pick the stuff from the balcony after 12 hours so that if there’s any virus, it dies under the sun,” says Sobti, adding that “risking my child’s safety is the last thing to do”. 

Doing the right thing is what he believes in, and he also urges his fans to do the same. “One should not be paranoid about this as fear is not going to help fight the virus. Just be in self-isolation with your family, read a book and watch a series,” Sobti says.

Looking at the situation, the thought that has struck his mind is that an illness or a disease doesn’t affect people looking at how strong or famous they are.  

“There is no actor or star at this time and it is an existential crisis. I don’t think this is the time when anyone has to prove how famous or strong they are. This can infect all of us. We should all be sensible and not take the risk by stepping out just because we’re getting bored or (think) nothing will happen. The whole purpose is that everybody should stay safe, overcome this crisis and resume our lives like before,” Sobti says.

