Paurashpur teaser: Milind Soman set to play person of third gender, sports huge nosepin

Paurashpur teaser unveils Milind Soman’s character Boris from the upcoming period drama. He is seen flexing his biceps while wielding a gun and sporting a huge nosepin.

tv Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 13:36 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Milind Soman will play Boris in Paurashpur.
Milind Soman is all set to play a person of the third gender on screen for the first time. He will play the lead in the upcoming web show Paurashpur and the newly launched teaser shows him sporting a huge nosepin.

Milind will play the role of quick-witted Boris on the show. Sharing the teaser that introduces his character, Milind wrote on Instagram, “Never played someone like this before!! For the third gender in the world of Paurashpur, it has always been a power struggle! A sharp mind and a charming personality; witness the many shades of love and the quick-wit of Boris, only in #Paurashpur. Teaser out tomorrow at 12 pm on @altbalaji & @zee5shows.”

 

In the teaser, Milind is seen shirtless as he shows off his ripped biceps while wielding a sword. He has his nails painted black, sports a huge arm accessory, a big red bindi adorns his forehead and a huge nosepin steals attention. His long grey hair adds to his powerful look.

His fans loved his new look and showered him with praise. A fan wrote, “seems very promising and interesting.” Another reacted, “That’s one hell of a pose.” One more commented, “This is awesome!! Can’t wait to watch it.”

ALTBalaji and ZEE5 are coming up with the period drama, Paurashpur. The two OTT platforms had earlier shared pictures of the mahurat shot from the sets of Paurashpur as the cast began shooting for the series last month.

Along with the larger-than-life sets, bespoke costumes and jewellery, Paurashpur boasts of an ensemble cast that includes Milind, Annu Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Shaheer Sheikh, Flora Saini, Anant Joshi, Sahil Salathia, among others. The show will be directed by Sachindra Vats and produced by Jaasvand Entertainment.

Milind was last seen in the web show, Four More Shots Please! He has earlier featured in the 2015 period drama, Bajirao Mastani. He was in the role of Ambaji Pant in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.

