Bigg Boss 14: VJ Andy disappointed with Nikki Tamboli’s rumoured eviction, but happy Rahul Vaidya’s gone

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 12:44 IST

Rumours suggest that Bigg Boss 14 contestants Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya have been evicted from the show ahead of the finale. Commenting on the speculation, Andy Kumar of Bigg Boss 7 fame has expressed disappointment over Nikki’s alleged eviction, but is happy that Rahul has been removed.

Claiming that Nikki deserves to be in the finale, Andy tweeted on Saturday, “Oh no just heard @nikkitamboli got evicted! So sad! She’s the one who played the game right from the start. I’m glad we got see her softer side too. Let’s wish her love and luck! #NikkiTamboli #NIKKIDESERVESFINALE.”

In the latest episode, Nikki was called out by the contestants for not being loyal in her friendship with evicted contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu. She had said that she doesn’t care what anyone thinks about her.

Many viewers who took to Twitter to express their disappointment. A fan wrote, “#NikkiTamboli deserved to stay she has given her 100% jasmin should’ve been evicted instead since she’s only moving forward with someone else’s help ( be it aly or #RubinaDilaik or now Rahul) Rahul deserves to go as well. hes a misogynist & all he does is disrespect others.” Another said, “It’s good that Both Nikki and Rahul are evicted as they were over confident that they were the ones who were doing. Everything..at least now they will get the real picture and come as better people when they come back...”

It's good that Both Nikki and Rahul are evicted as they were over confident that they were the ones who were doing. Everything..at least now they will get the real picture and come as better people when they come back... — Bigg Boss fan ❤️ (@ophelia94301400) December 5, 2020

Wishing that the rumours of Rahul’s eviction were true, Andy tweeted, “Is it true? @rahulvaidya23 is evicted? I hope it’s true! 1st Time I’ve felt like this about an eviction. Just hated the way he was so disrespectful to @RubiDilaik #sorrynotsorry.”

On Friday’s episode, Nikki and her fellow contestants Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan had also called him out for disrespecting women. Nikki had also accused Rahul of flirting with her PR manager but the latter had said in his defence that it was the PR person who was insisting that he date Nikki. He had said that he has never been interested in her.

Reacting to the rumours of his eviction, a viewer said on Twitter, “#RahulVaidya eviction was fair because he’s not giving 100% in the task and #NikkiTamboli should re-enter the house i personally think!” Another said, “His game was targeting and disrespecting Rubina , feel bad for people who think he is entertaining.”

