Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah look disappointed at meeting each other; Vikas Gupta, Rahul Mahajan join them

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 10:28 IST

The Bigg Boss 14 house is all set to welcome new guests in the form of six challengers, and Bigg Boss season one contestant Rakhi Sawant is one of them. She will be seen entering the house in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode and a promo video showed that she will leave no stone unturned in bringing some much-needed ‘entertainment’ to the show.

The promo for Saturday’s episode opened with the contestants rehearsing a dance performance for the upcoming finale. Host Salman Khan then welcomed Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta as one of the challengers. He came wearing a mask as a precautionary measure. Salman asked him to define some of the Bigg Boss contestants in one word. He defined Rahul Vaidya as Kabir Singh, Eijaz Khan as ‘naughty’ and Nikki Tamboli as ‘fake banter’.

Salman then welcomed another challenger, Rakhi Sawant, and asked her about her plans for the show. She said that she only knows how to entertain audiences and called herself a ‘real entertainment’. She then went on to perform a dance act with another challenger, Bigg Boss 2 contestant Rahul Mahajan. However, Rakhi’s happiness was short-lived as she got to meet another challenger: Kashmira Shah. Rakhi seemed to be disappointed.

The promo ended with a glimpse of the upcoming evictions, which will see one or two of the current contestants leave the Bigg Boss house. Eijaz has already won the immunity stone and is one of the finalists.

In the last episode, the participants were asked to name a contestant that they felt was undeserving of entering the finale. Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin were among those under the scanner.

