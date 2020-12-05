e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah look disappointed at meeting each other; Vikas Gupta, Rahul Mahajan join them

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah look disappointed at meeting each other; Vikas Gupta, Rahul Mahajan join them

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo shows host Salman Khan welcoming new challengers Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Vikas Gupta and Rahul Mahajan on the show.

tv Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 10:28 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar will mark the arrival of challengers Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah and others.
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar will mark the arrival of challengers Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah and others.
         

The Bigg Boss 14 house is all set to welcome new guests in the form of six challengers, and Bigg Boss season one contestant Rakhi Sawant is one of them. She will be seen entering the house in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode and a promo video showed that she will leave no stone unturned in bringing some much-needed ‘entertainment’ to the show.

The promo for Saturday’s episode opened with the contestants rehearsing a dance performance for the upcoming finale. Host Salman Khan then welcomed Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta as one of the challengers. He came wearing a mask as a precautionary measure. Salman asked him to define some of the Bigg Boss contestants in one word. He defined Rahul Vaidya as Kabir Singh, Eijaz Khan as ‘naughty’ and Nikki Tamboli as ‘fake banter’.

 

Salman then welcomed another challenger, Rakhi Sawant, and asked her about her plans for the show. She said that she only knows how to entertain audiences and called herself a ‘real entertainment’. She then went on to perform a dance act with another challenger, Bigg Boss 2 contestant Rahul Mahajan. However, Rakhi’s happiness was short-lived as she got to meet another challenger: Kashmira Shah. Rakhi seemed to be disappointed.

The promo ended with a glimpse of the upcoming evictions, which will see one or two of the current contestants leave the Bigg Boss house. Eijaz has already won the immunity stone and is one of the finalists.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Diandra Soares calls Rahul Vaidya ‘misogynist, sexist’, Aly Goni calls him ‘bro’

In the last episode, the participants were asked to name a contestant that they felt was undeserving of entering the finale. Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin were among those under the scanner.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Third aircraft carrier an operational necessity to counter expansionist China
Third aircraft carrier an operational necessity to counter expansionist China
All states accept Rs 1.1 lakh crore borrowing option to meet GST shortfall
All states accept Rs 1.1 lakh crore borrowing option to meet GST shortfall
LIVE: Union ministers meet PM Modi ahead of 5th round of talks with farmers
LIVE: Union ministers meet PM Modi ahead of 5th round of talks with farmers
LIVE: Haryana health minister Anil Vij tests Covid-19 positive
LIVE: Haryana health minister Anil Vij tests Covid-19 positive
Retired MP school principal made, sold synthetic milk; residents shocked
Retired MP school principal made, sold synthetic milk; residents shocked
Don’t take part in Air India’s strategic sales: Pilots’ unions to employees
Don’t take part in Air India’s strategic sales: Pilots’ unions to employees
World can start dreaming of pandemic’s end: UN health chief
World can start dreaming of pandemic’s end: UN health chief
‘Govt committed to principle of reform, perform & transform’: PM Modi
‘Govt committed to principle of reform, perform & transform’: PM Modi
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In