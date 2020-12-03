Pavitra Punia addresses Sumit’s claim they are married, she cheated on him: ‘I am in the memories of Eijaz Khan’

tv

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 11:44 IST

Evicted Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia has avoided comment on Sumit Maheshwari’s claim that the two are married and she has cheated on him four times. The actor said she will address the accusations at “the right time” and this is not very important for her at present.

Pavitra, who was earlier a part of Splitsvilla, was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode. A day later, Sumit had made his accusations. Pavita had said on the show that they were engaged but that their engagement was called off.

“I will come up with an answer very soon. Honestly, it is not very important for me. All I can say is, it’s good to ride on someone’s limelight,” Pavita told DNA in an interview, adding, “For now, I have no comments on this topic but I will speak on it very soon. As of now, I am in the memories of Eijaz. I am just seeing the live and uncut videos and watching how much he is missing me. I am enjoying that part and I don’t want to make my memory clumsy because of these stupid topics.”

She also commented on her relationship with Paras Chhabra. “When a person climbs up the ladder of fame, there is someone or the other after that person to pull him/her down. Even before I entered my own house (after the eviction), I was fully prepared about these two people (Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma). For Pratik, I won’t say anything because he is a good person. For them, I always knew that when I enter the Bigg Boss 14 house, they will speak behind my back. For me, they don’t even exist,” Pavitra said.

Paras had said that Pavitra cheated on her husband with him, and he found out when her husband texted her that she was still married. Sumit had later confirmed this to be true.